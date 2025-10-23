https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/putin-awards-sputnik-war-correspondent-zuyev-order-of-courage-posthumously-1123004967.html

Putin Awards Sputnik War Correspondent Zuyev Order of Courage Posthumously

Putin Awards Sputnik War Correspondent Zuyev Order of Courage Posthumously

Sputnik International

Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a farewell ceremony, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ceremony on Thursday.

2025-10-23T09:49+0000

2025-10-23T09:49+0000

2025-10-23T13:49+0000

russia

dmitry kiselev

russia

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/17/1123004807_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_192f647f6672d747489633de05813a9a.jpg

On October 16, Zuyev was killed by a Ukrainian drone strike in the Zaporozhye region. The funeral ceremony is taking place in the city of Tyumen. Born on May 28, 1986, in Novosibirsk, Zuyev began his journalism career in 2008. His first assignment to Donbas was in July 2014, where he reported on refugees in temporary shelters established by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and working alongside the first militia resisting the Ukrainian armed forces near the Russian border in the Rostov Region. Zuyev's second trip to Donbass was in the spring of 2018. Zuyev began working for the Sputnik news agency in early February 2022. In April 2023, he joined Sputnik as a military correspondent in Donetsk and coordinator of the Sputnik group in the Donetsk People's Republic. Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev said that Zuyev was a courageous and talented journalist who lost his life in a brave act. The Sputnik staff and the entire Rossiya Segodnya international media group extended their sincere condolences to Zuyev's family and friends.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/kremlin-calls-death-of-sputnik-correspondent-zuyev-crime-demands-accountability-1122978176.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik, war correspondent, ukraine, war in ukraine, war crime