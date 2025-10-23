https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/putin-awards-sputnik-war-correspondent-zuyev-order-of-courage-posthumously-1123004967.html
Putin Awards Sputnik War Correspondent Zuyev Order of Courage Posthumously
Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a farewell ceremony, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ceremony on Thursday.
On October 16, Zuyev was killed by a Ukrainian drone strike in the Zaporozhye region. The funeral ceremony is taking place in the city of Tyumen. Born on May 28, 1986, in Novosibirsk, Zuyev began his journalism career in 2008. His first assignment to Donbas was in July 2014, where he reported on refugees in temporary shelters established by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and working alongside the first militia resisting the Ukrainian armed forces near the Russian border in the Rostov Region. Zuyev's second trip to Donbass was in the spring of 2018. Zuyev began working for the Sputnik news agency in early February 2022. In April 2023, he joined Sputnik as a military correspondent in Donetsk and coordinator of the Sputnik group in the Donetsk People's Republic. Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev said that Zuyev was a courageous and talented journalist who lost his life in a brave act. The Sputnik staff and the entire Rossiya Segodnya international media group extended their sincere condolences to Zuyev's family and friends.
09:49 GMT 23.10.2025 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 23.10.2025)
TYUMEN, Russia (Sputnik) - Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a farewell ceremony, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ceremony on Thursday.
On October 16, Zuyev was killed by a Ukrainian drone strike in the Zaporozhye region. The funeral ceremony is taking place in the city of Tyumen.
"Ivan has been honored with the Order of Courage by presidential decree. The award ceremony will be held on a separate occasion," the host of the ceremony announced.
Born on May 28, 1986, in Novosibirsk, Zuyev began his journalism career in 2008. His first assignment to Donbas was in July 2014, where he reported on refugees in temporary shelters established by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and working alongside the first militia resisting the Ukrainian armed forces near the Russian border in the Rostov Region. Zuyev's second trip to Donbass was in the spring of 2018.
Zuyev began working for the Sputnik news agency in early February 2022. In April 2023, he joined Sputnik as a military correspondent in Donetsk and coordinator of the Sputnik group in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev said that Zuyev was a courageous and talented journalist who lost his life in a brave act. The Sputnik staff and the entire Rossiya Segodnya international media group extended their sincere condolences to Zuyev's family and friends.