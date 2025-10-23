https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/refinery-fires-in-europe-are-part-of-eu-crusade-against-russian-oil-and-gas-1123006344.html
Refinery Fires in Europe Are Part of EU Crusade Against Russian Oil and Gas
Refinery Fires in Europe Are Part of EU Crusade Against Russian Oil and Gas
The timing of the recent incidents at the oil refineries in Hungary and Romania is very suspicious in light of the threats from Poland, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
When Polish Foreign Minister Sikorsky openly justifies the Nord Stream bombing and then tries intimidating Hungary into giving up Russian oil, and then suddenly the refineries are ablaze – that’s one hell of a coincidence.The refinery fires were definitely a part of a broader campaign to cut off the flow of Russian energy to Europe, Szamulely notes – a campaign that ends up hurting the EU members but fails to affect Russia.Only the Russophobic EU bureaucrats like Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas benefit from this disruption of energy supply chains, and they are eager to “punish anybody at all who is not on board with their program.”The incidents in Hungary and Poland convey a simple message: “if you are going to keep importing your fossil fuels from Russia, look at the sort of things that can happen, all sorts of explosions, fires, sabotage.”
“These measures that the EU is adopting are measures directed towards hurting EU member states, forcing them into line,” he explains.
