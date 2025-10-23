https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/refinery-fires-in-europe-are-part-of-eu-crusade-against-russian-oil-and-gas-1123006344.html

Refinery Fires in Europe Are Part of EU Crusade Against Russian Oil and Gas

Refinery Fires in Europe Are Part of EU Crusade Against Russian Oil and Gas

Sputnik International

The timing of the recent incidents at the oil refineries in Hungary and Romania is very suspicious in light of the threats from Poland, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.

2025-10-23T16:22+0000

2025-10-23T16:22+0000

2025-10-23T16:22+0000

analysis

europe

george szamuely

ursula von der leyen

hungary

russia

poland

romania

energy

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/17/1123006056_0:109:3071:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_ae0cf0e3a49cfa8e3c52083b1a52e0f9.jpg

When Polish Foreign Minister Sikorsky openly justifies the Nord Stream bombing and then tries intimidating Hungary into giving up Russian oil, and then suddenly the refineries are ablaze – that’s one hell of a coincidence.The refinery fires were definitely a part of a broader campaign to cut off the flow of Russian energy to Europe, Szamulely notes – a campaign that ends up hurting the EU members but fails to affect Russia.Only the Russophobic EU bureaucrats like Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas benefit from this disruption of energy supply chains, and they are eager to “punish anybody at all who is not on board with their program.”The incidents in Hungary and Poland convey a simple message: “if you are going to keep importing your fossil fuels from Russia, look at the sort of things that can happen, all sorts of explosions, fires, sabotage.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/eu-moves-to-ban-russian-gaskeeps-backdoor-open-1122992339.html

hungary

russia

poland

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu russia sanctions, eu russia energy imports