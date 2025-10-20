International
EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas—Keeps Backdoor Open
EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas—Keeps Backdoor Open
2025-10-20
The European Council's new regulation has laid out a stepwise, legally binding prohibition on both pipeline gas and LNG imports from Russia, with a "full ban" set from 1 January 2028.
Imports of Russian gas will be prohibited from 1 January 2026, while maintaining a transition period for existing contracts.Short-term contracts signed before 17 June 2025 can keep flowing until 17 June 2026.Added monitoring and notification measures are to prevent Russian gas from entering the EU under transit procedures.However, a suspension clause for “security of supply disruptions” could conveniently justify a temporary lifting of the import prohibition. Negotiations with the European Parliament are next, where they’ll hash out the final wording. The EU continues to pay the price for its own self-sabotage: skyrocketing energy costs, crippled industrial competitiveness, and the slow-motion de-industrialization of Germany, Europe’s former powerhouse. Russia, unfazed, remains a global energy heavyweight. The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines only accelerated a reorientation of Russia’s energy supply routes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/europe-loses-over-15-trillion-due-to-abandonment-of-russian-gas---rdif-head-1122973261.html
EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas—Keeps Backdoor Open

13:43 GMT 20.10.2025
The European Council’s new regulation has laid out a stepwise, legally binding prohibition on both pipeline gas and LNG imports from Russia, with a “full ban” set from 1 January 2028.
Imports of Russian gas will be prohibited from 1 January 2026, while maintaining a transition period for existing contracts.
Short-term contracts signed before 17 June 2025 can keep flowing until 17 June 2026.
Added monitoring and notification measures are to prevent Russian gas from entering the EU under transit procedures.
However, a suspension clause for “security of supply disruptions” could conveniently justify a temporary lifting of the import prohibition. Negotiations with the European Parliament are next, where they’ll hash out the final wording.
The EU continues to pay the price for its own self-sabotage: skyrocketing energy costs, crippled industrial competitiveness, and the slow-motion de-industrialization of Germany, Europe’s former powerhouse.
Russia, unfazed, remains a global energy heavyweight. The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines only accelerated a reorientation of Russia’s energy supply routes.
