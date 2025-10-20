https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/eu-moves-to-ban-russian-gaskeeps-backdoor-open-1122992339.html
EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas—Keeps Backdoor Open
EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas—Keeps Backdoor Open
Sputnik International
The European Council’s new regulation has laid out a stepwise, legally binding prohibition on both pipeline gas and LNG imports from Russia, with a “full ban” set from 1 January 2028.
2025-10-20T13:43+0000
2025-10-20T13:43+0000
2025-10-20T13:43+0000
world
european union (eu)
russia
europe
liquefied natural gas (lng)
nord stream
european parliament
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118986582_0:140:3144:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1dc44811f216904259aec7599e11c4.jpg
Imports of Russian gas will be prohibited from 1 January 2026, while maintaining a transition period for existing contracts.Short-term contracts signed before 17 June 2025 can keep flowing until 17 June 2026.Added monitoring and notification measures are to prevent Russian gas from entering the EU under transit procedures.However, a suspension clause for “security of supply disruptions” could conveniently justify a temporary lifting of the import prohibition. Negotiations with the European Parliament are next, where they’ll hash out the final wording. The EU continues to pay the price for its own self-sabotage: skyrocketing energy costs, crippled industrial competitiveness, and the slow-motion de-industrialization of Germany, Europe’s former powerhouse. Russia, unfazed, remains a global energy heavyweight. The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines only accelerated a reorientation of Russia’s energy supply routes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/europe-loses-over-15-trillion-due-to-abandonment-of-russian-gas---rdif-head-1122973261.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118986582_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7b2c3b2ccf09657551a19871e0c4b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
european council agrees new regulationproposing stepwise, legally binding prohibition on both pipeline gas and lng imports from russia, full ban on russian gas proposed from 1 january 2028, have sanctions on russian energy hurt europe
european council agrees new regulationproposing stepwise, legally binding prohibition on both pipeline gas and lng imports from russia, full ban on russian gas proposed from 1 january 2028, have sanctions on russian energy hurt europe
EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas—Keeps Backdoor Open
The European Council’s new regulation has laid out a stepwise, legally binding prohibition on both pipeline gas and LNG imports from Russia, with a “full ban” set from 1 January 2028.
Imports of Russian gas
will be prohibited from 1 January 2026, while maintaining a transition period for existing contracts.
Short-term contracts signed before 17 June 2025 can keep flowing until 17 June 2026.
Added monitoring and notification measures are to prevent Russian gas from entering the EU under transit procedures.
However, a suspension clause for “security of supply disruptions” could conveniently justify a temporary lifting of the import prohibition. Negotiations with the European Parliament are next, where they’ll hash out the final wording.
The EU continues to pay the price for its own self-sabotage
: skyrocketing energy costs, crippled industrial competitiveness, and the slow-motion de-industrialization of Germany, Europe’s former powerhouse.
Russia, unfazed, remains a global energy heavyweight. The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines only accelerated a reorientation of Russia’s energy supply routes.