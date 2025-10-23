https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russia-condemns-us-military-actions-in-the-caribbean-reaffirms-support-for-venezuela-1123003492.html

Russia Condemns US Military Actions in the Caribbean, Reaffirms Support for Venezuela

Actions of the United States in the Caribbean Sea are increasingly raising questions, and Russia firmly supports Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that the main thing is to avoid escalation.

In recent months, the Pentagon has been increasing the number of naval, air and land assets deployed throughout the Caribbean, in the US Southern Command area of authority. The deployment is part of a major operation allegedly on counternarcotics and counterterrorism, according to Washington. It would be possible to determine exactly who was on board during an inspection of the vessel if there were legal grounds for this, but the deliberate destruction of watercraft, which condemns the crew to death, is contrary to international maritime law and basic moral standards, the spokeswoman said. "We reaffirm our continued strong support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending national sovereignty," Zakharova added.

