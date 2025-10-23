https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russia-condemns-us-military-actions-in-the-caribbean-reaffirms-support-for-venezuela-1123003492.html
Russia Condemns US Military Actions in the Caribbean, Reaffirms Support for Venezuela
Actions of the United States in the Caribbean Sea are increasingly raising questions, and Russia firmly supports Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that the main thing is to avoid escalation.
It would be possible to determine exactly who was on board during an inspection of the vessel if there were legal grounds for this, but the deliberate destruction of watercraft, which condemns the crew to death, is contrary to international maritime law and basic moral standards, the spokeswoman said. "We reaffirm our continued strong support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending national sovereignty," Zakharova added.
Russia Condemns US Military Actions in the Caribbean, Reaffirms Support for Venezuela
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Actions of the United States in the Caribbean Sea are increasingly raising questions, and Russia firmly supports Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that the main thing is to avoid escalation.
In recent months, the Pentagon has been increasing the number of naval, air and land assets deployed throughout the Caribbean, in the US Southern Command area of authority. The deployment is part of a major operation allegedly on counternarcotics and counterterrorism, according to Washington.
"The forceful actions of the American military [in the Caribbean Sea] are raising more and more questions. There is information about the deaths of Venezuelan, Colombian and Trinidadian citizens, although a number of sources claim that they could have simply been fishermen," Zakharova told reporters.
It would be possible to determine exactly who was on board during an inspection of the vessel if there were legal grounds for this, but the deliberate destruction of watercraft, which condemns the crew to death, is contrary to international maritime law and basic moral standards, the spokeswoman said.
"We reaffirm our continued strong support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending national sovereignty," Zakharova added.