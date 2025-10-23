International
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against Russia Counterproductive
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against Russia Counterproductive
Russia considers the US's decision to impose sanctions against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil to be counterproductive, but it will not create any particular problems for Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury said that Washington is imposing sanctions on Russia's major oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries, over the country's alleged lack of commitment to ending the Ukraine conflict. Earlier on Thursday, the EU announced the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. Commenting on the EU's new sanctions, the spokeswoman said that they are ineffective and harm the bloc itself. "Brussels' ability to expand sanctions against our country has largely been exhausted ... Russia reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions by the EU — even if they involve deliberately unsuccessful attempts to harm us — in a manner we deem most appropriate and beneficial. We will respond appropriately, deliberately, and with due regard for our fundamental interests," she added.
russia sanctions, rosneft, lukoil, maria zakharova, us treasury, eu sanctions, ukraine conflict, russian foreign ministry, moscow response, energy sector, oil companies, washington sanctions, brussels sanctions, counterproductive measures, diplomatic response, 19th sanctions package, russia eu relations, us russia relations, russian economy, international politics
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against Russia Counterproductive

09:00 GMT 23.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers the US's decision to impose sanctions against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil to be counterproductive, but it will not create any particular problems for Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury said that Washington is imposing sanctions on Russia's major oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries, over the country's alleged lack of commitment to ending the Ukraine conflict. Earlier on Thursday, the EU announced the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.
"We view this step as being entirely counterproductive, including in terms of signaling in favor of achieving significant negotiated solutions to the Ukrainian conflict," Zakharova told reporter, adding that "there will be no particular problems in connection with the aforementioned decision" for Russia.
Commenting on the EU's new sanctions, the spokeswoman said that they are ineffective and harm the bloc itself.
"Brussels' ability to expand sanctions against our country has largely been exhausted ... Russia reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions by the EU — even if they involve deliberately unsuccessful attempts to harm us — in a manner we deem most appropriate and beneficial. We will respond appropriately, deliberately, and with due regard for our fundamental interests," she added.
