https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-new-us-sanctions-against-russia-counterproductive-1123003348.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against Russia Counterproductive

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls New US Sanctions Against Russia Counterproductive

Sputnik International

Russia considers the US's decision to impose sanctions against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil to be counterproductive, but it will not create any particular problems for Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2025-10-23T09:00+0000

2025-10-23T09:00+0000

2025-10-23T09:00+0000

economy

russia

moscow

european union (eu)

russian foreign ministry

washington

maria zakharova

sanctions

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_09a2e356d1d91d67298009863a48a6a2.jpg

On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury said that Washington is imposing sanctions on Russia's major oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries, over the country's alleged lack of commitment to ending the Ukraine conflict. Earlier on Thursday, the EU announced the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. Commenting on the EU's new sanctions, the spokeswoman said that they are ineffective and harm the bloc itself. "Brussels' ability to expand sanctions against our country has largely been exhausted ... Russia reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions by the EU — even if they involve deliberately unsuccessful attempts to harm us — in a manner we deem most appropriate and beneficial. We will respond appropriately, deliberately, and with due regard for our fundamental interests," she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/us-imposes-sanctions-on-russian-companies-lukoil-and-rosneft--treasury-1123002288.html

russia

moscow

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia sanctions, rosneft, lukoil, maria zakharova, us treasury, eu sanctions, ukraine conflict, russian foreign ministry, moscow response, energy sector, oil companies, washington sanctions, brussels sanctions, counterproductive measures, diplomatic response, 19th sanctions package, russia eu relations, us russia relations, russian economy, international politics