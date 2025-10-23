https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/us-imposes-sanctions-on-russian-companies-lukoil-and-rosneft--treasury-1123002288.html
US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Companies Lukoil and Rosneft — Treasury
The United States is imposing sanctions on Russia's major oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries, over the country's alleged lack of commitment to ending the Ukraine conflict, the US Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday.
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is imposing further sanctions as a result of Russia's lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine ... Today's action targets Russia's two largest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil), which are now designated," the department said in a statement, adding that a number of their Russia-based subsidiaries are also being designated.Earlier US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that the new Russia sanctions will be among the largest so far.US President Donald Trump said that he does not know if the new sanctions on Russia would push Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table but hopes that both the Russian leader and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky will "become reasonable.""I do not know that they will. I think that they will certainly have an impact. They are massive sanctions on oil ... Hopefully he [Putin] will become reasonable, and hopefully Zelensky will be reasonable too. You know, it takes two to tango, as they say," Trump said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is imposing further sanctions as a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine ... Today’s action targets Russia’s two largest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil), which are now designated," the department said in a statement, adding that a number of their Russia-based subsidiaries are also being designated.
Earlier US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that the new Russia sanctions will be among the largest so far.
US President Donald Trump said that he does not know if the new sanctions on Russia would push Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table but hopes that both the Russian leader and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky will "become reasonable."
"I do not know that they will. I think that they will certainly have an impact. They are massive sanctions on oil ... Hopefully he [Putin] will become reasonable, and hopefully Zelensky will be reasonable too. You know, it takes two to tango, as they say," Trump said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.