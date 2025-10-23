https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/trump-putin-meeting-not-completely-off-table---white-house-1123006685.html
Trump-Putin Meeting Not Completely Off Table - White House
Trump-Putin Meeting Not Completely Off Table - White House
Sputnik International
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is still a possibility, despite the cancellation of the Budapest summit by the US leader, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.
2025-10-23T18:05+0000
2025-10-23T18:05+0000
2025-10-23T18:05+0000
americas
donald trump
vladimir putin
karoline leavitt
white house
budapest
us
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122096189_0:75:1454:893_1920x0_80_0_0_9958708c20b7a82bb56247df1bc16bfd.jpg
“A meeting between these two leaders [Trump and Putin] is not completely off the table. I think the President [Trump] and the entire administration hope that one day that [meeting] can happen again,” Leavitt said during a press briefing.She added that Trump wants to make sure that any meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a good use of his time."We want to make sure it is a good use of the president's time, and the president does not want to waste his time ... The president wants to see action, not just talk," Leavitt told a briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/putin-on-trumps-statements-about-budapest-meeting-likely-just-a-postponement-1123005482.html
americas
budapest
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122096189_82:0:1373:968_1920x0_80_0_0_ee36ae7699fccae1b75bc90a57995b5e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump putin meeting, white house, us president donald trump, russian president vladimir putin, budapest summit cancellation, karoline leavitt, trump-putin meeting possibility, us-russia relations, trump administration, diplomatic talks, white house press briefing, potential meeting between trump and putin
trump putin meeting, white house, us president donald trump, russian president vladimir putin, budapest summit cancellation, karoline leavitt, trump-putin meeting possibility, us-russia relations, trump administration, diplomatic talks, white house press briefing, potential meeting between trump and putin
Trump-Putin Meeting Not Completely Off Table - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is still a possibility, despite the cancellation of the Budapest summit by the US leader, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.
“A meeting between these two leaders [Trump and Putin] is not completely off the table. I think the President [Trump] and the entire administration hope that one day that [meeting] can happen again,” Leavitt said during a press briefing.
She added that Trump wants to make sure that any meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a good use of his time.
"We want to make sure it is a good use of the president's time, and the president does not want to waste his time ... The president wants to see action, not just talk," Leavitt told a briefing.