Trump-Putin Meeting Not Completely Off Table - White House

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is still a possibility, despite the cancellation of the Budapest summit by the US leader, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

“A meeting between these two leaders [Trump and Putin] is not completely off the table. I think the President [Trump] and the entire administration hope that one day that [meeting] can happen again,” Leavitt said during a press briefing.She added that Trump wants to make sure that any meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a good use of his time."We want to make sure it is a good use of the president's time, and the president does not want to waste his time ... The president wants to see action, not just talk," Leavitt told a briefing.

