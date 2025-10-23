https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/putin-on-trumps-statements-about-budapest-meeting-likely-just-a-postponement-1123005482.html
Putin on Trump’s Statements About Budapest Meeting: Likely Just a Postponement
Putin on Trump's Statements About Budapest Meeting: Likely Just a Postponement
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during his last conversation with US President Donald Trump, the idea of holding a summit in Budapest was proposed... 23.10.2025, Sputnik International
“In our last phone call, both the meeting itself and the location were proposed by the American side,” Putin told reporters.“Of course, such meetings must be well prepared. For both me and the American president, it would be a mistake to approach this lightly and leave the meeting without the expected result,” he said.Putin believes that the issue is more likely about postponing the meeting.On October 16, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held one of their longest phone conversations of the year, focusing on the situation in Ukraine and future prospects for US–Russia relations. Following the call, Trump announced plans for a personal meeting in Budapest. However, on October 23, the US president stated that the meeting had been postponed, explaining that “it just didn’t feel right at this moment” but emphasizing his intention to hold it in the future.Russia has always supported continuing dialogue, Putin emphasized.“Dialogue is always better than confrontation, arguments, or, even more so, war. That’s why we have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” Putin told reporters after his speech at the Congress of the Russian Geographical Society in the Kremlin.New US Sanctions Against RussiaPutin also called the new US sanctions an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.On Wednesday, the United States announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, introducing measures against Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. Trump also stated he had canceled his meeting with Putin in Budapest but planned to reschedule it.Putin said he had discussed the impact that restrictions on Russian oil supplies could have on global prices, including in the US, with his American counterpart.In addition, Putin reminded that during his first presidential term, Trump imposed the largest number of sanctions against Russia.Putin suggested considering whose interests are really served by those in the US administration who advise Trump to restrict Russian oil. “This will cause a sharp rise in the price of oil and petroleum products — including at gas stations. The US will be no exception. And given America’s domestic political calendar, it’s clear how sensitive these developments could become. Those who advise the administration to take such steps should think about whose interests they’re actually serving,” Putin told reporters.Attempt to Pressure RussiaThe new US sanctions are an attempt to pressure Russia, Putin said. “These sanctions have both political and economic dimensions. Politically, they are clearly aimed at exerting pressure,” he noted.Russia, Putin stressed, is among the nations that respect themselves and will not yield to external coercion.Commenting on the economic impact, Putin added that Russia’s energy sector remains stable and resilient despite inevitable losses.“What matters most is that we feel confident and steady. Some losses are inevitable due to various factors, yet our energy industry remains on a solid footing,” he said.Putin also expressed hope that the new sanctions would not disrupt the global energy market.“I hope these measures won’t lead to serious turbulence in the world market. Still, as the International Energy Agency rightly points out, everyone should think about investing in traditional energy,” he concluded.
Putin on Trump’s Statements About Budapest Meeting: Likely Just a Postponement
15:45 GMT 23.10.2025 (Updated: 16:22 GMT 23.10.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during his last conversation with US President Donald Trump, the idea of holding a summit in Budapest was proposed by the American side.
“In our last phone call, both the meeting itself and the location were proposed by the American side,” Putin told reporters.
“Of course, such meetings must be well prepared. For both me and the American president, it would be a mistake to approach this lightly and leave the meeting without the expected result,” he said.
Putin believes that the issue is more likely about postponing the meeting.
“Now I see that after this statement, the US president decided to cancel or postpone the meeting. Most likely, he is talking about postponing it,” Putin told reporters.
On October 16, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held one of their longest phone conversations of the year, focusing on the situation in Ukraine and future prospects for US–Russia relations. Following the call, Trump announced plans for a personal meeting in Budapest. However, on October 23, the US president stated that the meeting had been postponed, explaining that “it just didn’t feel right at this moment” but emphasizing his intention to hold it in the future.
Russia has always supported continuing dialogue, Putin emphasized.
“Dialogue is always better than confrontation, arguments, or, even more so, war. That’s why we have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” Putin told reporters after his speech at the Congress of the Russian Geographical Society in the Kremlin.
New US Sanctions Against Russia
Putin also called the new US sanctions an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.
“Speaking of the political aspect, this is certainly an unfriendly move toward Russia — that’s obvious. And it does not strengthen Russian-American relations, which were only just beginning to recover,” Putin told reporters.
On Wednesday, the United States announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, introducing measures against Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. Trump also stated he had canceled his meeting with Putin in Budapest but planned to reschedule it.
Putin said he had discussed the impact that restrictions on Russian oil supplies could have on global prices, including in the US, with his American counterpart.
“If the volume of our oil and petroleum products on the global market sharply decreases, prices will rise. My American colleague and I have discussed this as well. What will that lead to? It will lead to a sharp increase in the cost of oil and petroleum products — including at gas stations. And the US will be no exception,” Putin told reporters.
In addition, Putin reminded that during his first presidential term, Trump imposed the largest number of sanctions against Russia.
Putin suggested considering whose interests are really served by those in the US administration who advise Trump to restrict Russian oil.
“This will cause a sharp rise in the price of oil and petroleum products — including at gas stations. The US will be no exception. And given America’s domestic political calendar, it’s clear how sensitive these developments could become. Those who advise the administration to take such steps should think about whose interests they’re actually serving,” Putin told reporters.
Attempt to Pressure Russia
The new US sanctions are an attempt to pressure Russia, Putin said.
“These sanctions have both political and economic dimensions. Politically, they are clearly aimed at exerting pressure,” he noted.
Russia, Putin stressed, is among the nations that respect themselves and will not yield to external coercion.
“This is indeed an attempt to apply pressure. But no self-respecting country or people ever makes decisions this way. Russia, without doubt, belongs among those who respect themselves,” he said.
Commenting on the economic impact, Putin added that Russia’s energy sector remains stable and resilient despite inevitable losses.
“What matters most is that we feel confident and steady. Some losses are inevitable due to various factors, yet our energy industry remains on a solid footing,” he said.
Putin also expressed hope that the new sanctions would not disrupt the global energy market.
“I hope these measures won’t lead to serious turbulence in the world market. Still, as the International Energy Agency rightly points out, everyone should think about investing in traditional energy,” he concluded.