Trump Says Israel Would Lose All US Support If It Annexed West Bank

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel would lose all support from the United States if it decided to pursue territories in the West Bank.

"It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened," he told the Time newspaper in response to a question about what the consequences would be if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government were to annex the West Bank. Trump also said that under his leadership, the situation in the Middle East is going to improve, however, if he is succeeded by a president who fails to earn respect, everything could easily come to an end. "While I'm there, it's going to only get better and stronger, and it's going to be perfect. Okay? It's going to be great. What happens after me? I can't tell you that. You know, you can have bad presidents. If a bad president comes in, it could end very easily... If they do respect the president, it's going to be long-term beautiful peace," he said. In September, the US president said that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank of the Jordan River. The Axios portal, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, reported that the White House had made it clear to Netanyahu that continuing the conflict in the Middle East would only increase Israel's isolation. Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan was unveiled on September 29. It called for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposed that Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip and that control of the enclave should be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump. On October 9, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the implementation of the first phase of a peace plan to resolve the two-year armed conflict in the Gaza Strip. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

