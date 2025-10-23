https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/trump-to-hold-bilateral-meeting-with-xi-in-s-korea-next-thursday-white-house-1123006823.html
Trump to Hold Bilateral Meeting with Xi in S. Korea Next Thursday – White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on October 30, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during a press briefing on Thursday.
"On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China before departing to return home to Washington, DC," Leavitt said.
On October 29, Trump is going to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Leavitt added.
"On Wednesday morning local time, the President [Trump] will fly to Busan [from Tokyo], where he will participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, deliver keynote remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and then participate in a US APEC leaders’ working dinner," she said
And on October 28, Trump is expected to meet with the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
"Tuesday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with the new Prime Minister of Japan," Leavitt said.
On Tuesday, Takaichi became the new prime minister of Japan and the first woman in the country's history to hold the post. On Tuesday evening, she formed a cabinet of ministers, which was approved by Emperor Naruhito.