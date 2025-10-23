https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/venezuela-warns-us-we-have-5000-russian-missiles-1123002538.html
Venezuela Warns US: We Have 5,000 Russian Missiles
President Maduro has announced Venezuela possesses 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S man-portable air-defense systems.
The claim comes as a direct response to US military deployments—including stealth jets and Navy ships—to the Caribbean, which Caracas calls a "dress rehearsal" for an operation to oust Maduro. White House claims its presence is for counter-narcotics operations, having destroyed several vessels allegedly smuggling drugs from Venezuela.In recent weeks, the US has repeatedly used its military to destroy boats allegedly involved in drug trafficking off the coast of Venezuela. According to US authorities, these operations are part of efforts to combat transnational crime and drug trafficking.On August 19, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, without ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela.
The claim comes as a direct response to US military deployments—including stealth jets and Navy ships—to the Caribbean, which Caracas calls a "dress rehearsal" for an operation to oust Maduro.
"No fewer than 5,000 in key air defense positions to ensure peace," Maduro stated during a televised ceremony with military leaders.
White House claims its presence is for counter-narcotics operations, having destroyed several vessels allegedly smuggling drugs from Venezuela.
In recent weeks, the US has repeatedly used its military to destroy boats allegedly involved in drug trafficking off the coast of Venezuela. According to US authorities, these operations are part of efforts to combat transnational crime and drug trafficking.
On August 19, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, without ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela.