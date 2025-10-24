International
All Trade Talks with Canada are Terminated — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of all trade talks with Canada, accusing Ottawa of distributing fake ads against tariffs.
"Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs … Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.Ontario Premier Doug Ford has launched a striking ad featuring Ronald Reagan's 1987 radio address, in which the former president warns against imposing tariffs. Reagan argues that while protectionist measures may seem patriotic in the short term, they ultimately harm American workers, shrink markets, and cost millions of jobs.The ad was broadcast during the American League Championship Series, reaching over 9 million viewers on Fox Sports.The Reagan Presidential Foundation has since announced it is reviewing legal options, stating that Ontario did not seek permission to use or edit the remarks and that the ad misrepresents the original address.
All Trade Talks with Canada are Terminated — Trump

03:59 GMT 24.10.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 24.10.2025)
US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of all trade talks with Canada, accusing Ottawa of distributing fake ads against tariffs.
"Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs … Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has launched a striking ad featuring Ronald Reagan’s 1987 radio address, in which the former president warns against imposing tariffs. Reagan argues that while protectionist measures may seem patriotic in the short term, they ultimately harm American workers, shrink markets, and cost millions of jobs.
The ad was broadcast during the American League Championship Series, reaching over 9 million viewers on Fox Sports.
The Reagan Presidential Foundation has since announced it is reviewing legal options, stating that Ontario did not seek permission to use or edit the remarks and that the ad misrepresents the original address.
