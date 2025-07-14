https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trumps-policy-risks-multi-front-storm-erodes-dollar-1122439285.html
Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar
Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar
Sputnik International
Trust in the US is crumbling worldwide, Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik. Why?
2025-07-14T18:17+0000
2025-07-14T18:17+0000
2025-07-14T18:17+0000
analysis
donald trump
canada
mexico
asean
european union (eu)
us
opinion
europe
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b20e71e2cb9a9b68a4112ee7d10f423a.jpg
Flip-Flopping "The positions taken by the US on the domestic and, more importantly, the world stage in places both near and far are visibly flip-flopping and changing day by day," Goncharoff says. Absurd Threats Unipolar Tariffs The effect of measures like the unipolar tariffs imposed on Canada to Mexico and from ASEAN nations to the EU makes the US look like "a monkey playing with a grenade" in their eyes. The Dollar Turns Toxic Ruling Through Conflict What’s Next?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/things-that-do-not-age-well-us-dollar-and-its-hegemony-1122203182.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/cracks-in-dollars-armor-big-investors-betting-against-us-1122195440.html
canada
mexico
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c221b1a06ac4dd5173af2b390e385e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump's sanctions against russia, us weapons to ukraine, trump's tariffs, us dollar weakens, economic collapse, us recession, us dollar's value may collapse, us dept, trump's policies undermine trust in the us
trump's sanctions against russia, us weapons to ukraine, trump's tariffs, us dollar weakens, economic collapse, us recession, us dollar's value may collapse, us dept, trump's policies undermine trust in the us
Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar
Trust in the US is crumbling worldwide, Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik. Why?
"The positions taken by the US on the domestic and, more importantly, the world stage in places both near and far are visibly flip-flopping and changing day by day," Goncharoff says.
"Threatening most of the nations of our planet with unrealistic sanctions or tariffs if they trade in their own currencies and not with the US dollar is a poor way to gain trust," he argues.
The effect of measures like the unipolar tariffs imposed on Canada to Mexico and from ASEAN nations to the EU makes the US look like "a monkey playing with a grenade" in their eyes.
While US debt balloons, the dollar is "well along its way to being treated as a toxic asset,"
Goncharoff says.
A sudden collapse in its value is now a real possibility.
Despite Trump’s talk of peace, US-backed military action continues in the Middle East.
Arms flow
to Ukraine and the South China Sea region is heating up.
The looming question is: Where will the US find the funds to fight three—or four—conflicts at once?
"The era of a perfect multiple-front storm system [is] already forming, which can threaten to destroy financial and geopolitical systems that we have over many decades grown used to," Goncharoff warns.