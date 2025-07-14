International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trumps-policy-risks-multi-front-storm-erodes-dollar-1122439285.html
Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar
Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar
Sputnik International
Trust in the US is crumbling worldwide, Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik. Why?
2025-07-14T18:17+0000
2025-07-14T18:17+0000
analysis
donald trump
canada
mexico
asean
european union (eu)
us
opinion
europe
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b20e71e2cb9a9b68a4112ee7d10f423a.jpg
Flip-Flopping "The positions taken by the US on the domestic and, more importantly, the world stage in places both near and far are visibly flip-flopping and changing day by day," Goncharoff says. Absurd Threats Unipolar Tariffs The effect of measures like the unipolar tariffs imposed on Canada to Mexico and from ASEAN nations to the EU makes the US look like "a monkey playing with a grenade" in their eyes. The Dollar Turns Toxic Ruling Through Conflict What’s Next?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/things-that-do-not-age-well-us-dollar-and-its-hegemony-1122203182.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/cracks-in-dollars-armor-big-investors-betting-against-us-1122195440.html
canada
mexico
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c221b1a06ac4dd5173af2b390e385e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump's sanctions against russia, us weapons to ukraine, trump's tariffs, us dollar weakens, economic collapse, us recession, us dollar's value may collapse, us dept, trump's policies undermine trust in the us
trump's sanctions against russia, us weapons to ukraine, trump's tariffs, us dollar weakens, economic collapse, us recession, us dollar's value may collapse, us dept, trump's policies undermine trust in the us

Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar

18:17 GMT 14.07.2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2025
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Trust in the US is crumbling worldwide, Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik. Why?

Flip-Flopping

"The positions taken by the US on the domestic and, more importantly, the world stage in places both near and far are visibly flip-flopping and changing day by day," Goncharoff says.

Absurd Threats

"Threatening most of the nations of our planet with unrealistic sanctions or tariffs if they trade in their own currencies and not with the US dollar is a poor way to gain trust," he argues.

Unipolar Tariffs

The effect of measures like the unipolar tariffs imposed on Canada to Mexico and from ASEAN nations to the EU makes the US look like "a monkey playing with a grenade" in their eyes.
This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
Analysis
Things That Do Not Age Well: US Dollar and Its Hegemony
6 June, 18:43 GMT

The Dollar Turns Toxic

While US debt balloons, the dollar is "well along its way to being treated as a toxic asset," Goncharoff says.
A sudden collapse in its value is now a real possibility.

Ruling Through Conflict

Despite Trump’s talk of peace, US-backed military action continues in the Middle East.
Arms flow to Ukraine and the South China Sea region is heating up.
The looming question is: Where will the US find the funds to fight three—or four—conflicts at once?

What’s Next?

"The era of a perfect multiple-front storm system [is] already forming, which can threaten to destroy financial and geopolitical systems that we have over many decades grown used to," Goncharoff warns.
Burning dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
Economy
Cracks in Dollar’s Armor? Big Investors Betting Against US
5 June, 13:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала