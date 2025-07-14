https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trumps-policy-risks-multi-front-storm-erodes-dollar-1122439285.html

Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar

Trust in the US is crumbling worldwide, Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik. Why?

Flip-Flopping "The positions taken by the US on the domestic and, more importantly, the world stage in places both near and far are visibly flip-flopping and changing day by day," Goncharoff says. Absurd Threats Unipolar Tariffs The effect of measures like the unipolar tariffs imposed on Canada to Mexico and from ASEAN nations to the EU makes the US look like "a monkey playing with a grenade" in their eyes. The Dollar Turns Toxic Ruling Through Conflict What’s Next?

