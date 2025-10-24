https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/bitcoin-pulls-away-from-massive-rout-to-eye-smaller-october-loss-1123009446.html

Bitcoin Pulls Away From Massive Rout to Eye Smaller October Loss

With just a week left to the end of October, Bitcoin may well finish the month with a modest loss, versus expectations for a much larger deficit during the cryptocurrency crash of a fortnight ago.

Bitcoin was up $1,984.70, or 1.8%, to $111,250 by 7:15 am US Eastern Time (11:15 GMT) Friday. Month-to-date, it was down 2.5%. Two Fridays ago, Bitcoin was on the cusp of a 10% loss for the month — its most since February. That was when it plunged to $103,893.30 on October 10, from a record high of $126,186 four days earlier. For all of 2025, Bitcoin is up 19%, versus its explosive rally of 105% last year. It has been an intriguing year in the crypto space as Bitcoin and other tokens turned from speculative plays into a coveted catch for institutions ranging from pension funds to multi-strategy hedge funds. While the institutional adoption of Bitcoin is growing, the crypto space remains volatile — highlighted by the crash of 10 October, which saw some tokens temporarily lose up to 99% of their value.

