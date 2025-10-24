International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills
Bitcoin Pulls Away From Massive Rout to Eye Smaller October Loss
Bitcoin Pulls Away From Massive Rout to Eye Smaller October Loss
With just a week left to the end of October, Bitcoin may well finish the month with a modest loss, versus expectations for a much larger deficit during the cryptocurrency crash of a fortnight ago.
Bitcoin was up $1,984.70, or 1.8%, to $111,250 by 7:15 am US Eastern Time (11:15 GMT) Friday. Month-to-date, it was down 2.5%. Two Fridays ago, Bitcoin was on the cusp of a 10% loss for the month — its most since February. That was when it plunged to $103,893.30 on October 10, from a record high of $126,186 four days earlier. For all of 2025, Bitcoin is up 19%, versus its explosive rally of 105% last year. It has been an intriguing year in the crypto space as Bitcoin and other tokens turned from speculative plays into a coveted catch for institutions ranging from pension funds to multi-strategy hedge funds. While the institutional adoption of Bitcoin is growing, the crypto space remains volatile — highlighted by the crash of 10 October, which saw some tokens temporarily lose up to 99% of their value.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - With just a week left to the end of October, Bitcoin may well finish the month with a modest loss, versus expectations for a much larger deficit during the cryptocurrency crash of a fortnight ago.
Bitcoin was up $1,984.70, or 1.8%, to $111,250 by 7:15 am US Eastern Time (11:15 GMT) Friday. Month-to-date, it was down 2.5%.
Two Fridays ago, Bitcoin was on the cusp of a 10% loss for the month — its most since February.
That was when it plunged to $103,893.30 on October 10, from a record high of $126,186 four days earlier.
For all of 2025, Bitcoin is up 19%, versus its explosive rally of 105% last year.
It has been an intriguing year in the crypto space as Bitcoin and other tokens turned from speculative plays into a coveted catch for institutions ranging from pension funds to multi-strategy hedge funds.
While the institutional adoption of Bitcoin is growing, the crypto space remains volatile — highlighted by the crash of 10 October, which saw some tokens temporarily lose up to 99% of their value.
