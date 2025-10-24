https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/russian-forces-liberate-of-dronovka-village-in-donbass---mod-1123008549.html

Russian Forces Liberate of Dronovka Village in Donbass - MoD

Battlegroup Yug have taken control of the village of Dronovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"The group's commander, Colonel General Alexander Sanchik, reported to the head of the Russian ministry that, as a result of the decisive and professional actions of the unit's military personnel, the village of Dronovka in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement on Bologovka in the Khrakov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Pershotravnevoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, while Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr took control of the settlement of Promin in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,610 Ukrainian military personnel in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said."The enemy lost more than 3,610 servicepeople, three tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 37 cars and 41 artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,610 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,485 soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 2,365 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Severhas eliminated over 1,375 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces launched one massive and six group strikes against Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, transport and energy infrastructure associated with the Ukrainian armed forces in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the statement read."Air defense systems shot down a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, four cruise missiles, 18 guided aerial bombs, 15 rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 1,441 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.Russian air defense systems shot down 25 Ukrainian UAVs in an hour on Friday morning, including over the Tula, Kaluga, Tver, and Novgorod regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Later in the day, Russian air defense systems downed seven more Ukrainian drones, the ministry said."On October 24, from 8:00 to 10:00, seven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were destroyed by air defense units," the statement read.Four of the drones were downed over the Kaluga Region and three over the Moscow Region, it specified.

