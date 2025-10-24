https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/trump-suggests-land-war-on-drugs-1123007585.html

Trump Suggests Land War on Drugs

Trump Suggests Land War on Drugs

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is preparing for a ground operation against drug cartels.

"The drugs coming in by sea are like 5% of what they were a year ago, less than 5% … The land is going to be next," Trump said at a press conference dedicated to his administration's efforts to combat transnational crime.The president also suggested that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth should go to Congress and tell lawmakers about the upcoming operation.Trump noted that the United States will kill those who bring narcotics into the country without asking the Congress for a declaration of war on cartels amid growing tensions with Venezuela.Donald Trump emphasized the threat posed by drug cartels, comparing them to ISIS* (terrorist group, banned in Russia)."Along with transnational gangs, these groups have unleashed more bloodshed and killing on American soil than all other terrorist groups combined. These are the worst of the worst. It should now be clear to the entire world that the cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere," Trump said at a press conference dedicated to his administration's efforts to combat transnational crime.He also said that since the beginning of his second administration, US law enforcement has arrested over 3,000 cartel leaders, operatives, and gang members from such criminal organizations as the Sinaloa Cartel, MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and others.Earlier this week, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the United States has carried out two lethal kinetic strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Previous strikes had targeted vessels primarily in the southern Caribbean.

