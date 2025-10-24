https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/trump-suggests-land-war-on-drugs-1123007585.html
Trump Suggests Land War on Drugs
Trump Suggests Land War on Drugs
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is preparing for a ground operation against drug cartels.
2025-10-24T03:37+0000
2025-10-24T03:37+0000
2025-10-24T04:20+0000
americas
donald trump
venezuela
congress
sinaloa cartel
ms-13
caribbean sea
caribbean
drug
drug trafficking
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_0:0:2810:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6f307c3c5b58c24212e2ca2562c8a9.jpg
"The drugs coming in by sea are like 5% of what they were a year ago, less than 5% … The land is going to be next," Trump said at a press conference dedicated to his administration's efforts to combat transnational crime.The president also suggested that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth should go to Congress and tell lawmakers about the upcoming operation.Trump noted that the United States will kill those who bring narcotics into the country without asking the Congress for a declaration of war on cartels amid growing tensions with Venezuela.Donald Trump emphasized the threat posed by drug cartels, comparing them to ISIS* (terrorist group, banned in Russia)."Along with transnational gangs, these groups have unleashed more bloodshed and killing on American soil than all other terrorist groups combined. These are the worst of the worst. It should now be clear to the entire world that the cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere," Trump said at a press conference dedicated to his administration's efforts to combat transnational crime.He also said that since the beginning of his second administration, US law enforcement has arrested over 3,000 cartel leaders, operatives, and gang members from such criminal organizations as the Sinaloa Cartel, MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and others.Earlier this week, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the United States has carried out two lethal kinetic strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Previous strikes had targeted vessels primarily in the southern Caribbean.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russia-condemns-us-military-actions-in-the-caribbean-reaffirms-support-for-venezuela-1123003492.html
americas
venezuela
caribbean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_40:0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33b177975a0e5f235e609c40bc35b62f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us war on drugs, us strikes in the caribbean, us strikes against drug boats, drug war in the us, us war on venezuela
us war on drugs, us strikes in the caribbean, us strikes against drug boats, drug war in the us, us war on venezuela
Trump Suggests Land War on Drugs
03:37 GMT 24.10.2025 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 24.10.2025)
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is preparing for a ground operation against drug cartels.
"The drugs coming in by sea are like 5% of what they were a year ago, less than 5% … The land is going to be next," Trump said at a press conference dedicated to his administration's efforts to combat transnational crime.
The president also suggested that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth should go to Congress and tell lawmakers about the upcoming operation.
Trump noted that the United States will kill those who bring narcotics into the country without asking the Congress for a declaration of war on cartels amid growing tensions with Venezuela.
"Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war, I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country," Trump told reporters.
Donald Trump emphasized the threat posed by drug cartels, comparing them to ISIS* (terrorist group, banned in Russia).
"Along with transnational gangs, these groups have unleashed more bloodshed and killing on American soil than all other terrorist groups combined. These are the worst of the worst. It should now be clear to the entire world that the cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere," Trump said at a press conference dedicated to his administration's efforts to combat transnational crime.
He also said that since the beginning of his second administration, US law enforcement has arrested over 3,000 cartel leaders, operatives, and gang members from such criminal organizations as the Sinaloa Cartel, MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and others.
Earlier this week, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the United States has carried out two lethal kinetic strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Previous strikes had targeted vessels primarily in the southern Caribbean.