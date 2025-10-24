International
US Deploys USS Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group to Southern Command Area - Pentagon
The United States has dispatched the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) region to combat drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere, coinciding with escalating tensions with Venezuela, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced on Friday.
"In support of the President [Trump]’s directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the Homeland, the Secretary of War [Pete Hegseth] has directed the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and embarked carrier air wing to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility," Parnell said in a statement. According to Parnell, the strike group will "bolster US capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland." The announcement comes just one day after US President Donald Trump said that the United States is preparing for a ground operation against drug cartels in Venezuela.
16:53 GMT 24.10.2025
The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78 and the USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) conduct a refueling-at-sea in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 11, 2023.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has dispatched the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) region to combat drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere, coinciding with escalating tensions with Venezuela, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced on Friday.
"In support of the President [Trump]’s directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the Homeland, the Secretary of War [Pete Hegseth] has directed the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and embarked carrier air wing to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility," Parnell said in a statement.
According to Parnell, the strike group will "bolster US capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland."
The announcement comes just one day after US President Donald Trump said that the United States is preparing for a ground operation against drug cartels in Venezuela.
