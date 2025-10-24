https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/us-lawmaker-predicts-1t-us-russia-deal-after-ukrainian-conflict-1123007296.html

US Lawmaker Predicts $1T US-Russia Deal after Ukrainian Conflict

US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is likely to negotiate a multi-trillion-dollar trade deal with Russia.

US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has expressed extreme confidence in a future massive deal between the two powers.On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries. In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, but was going to meet with him in the future.It would be a mistake to approach the Budapest summit without preparation, Putin said."In the last telephone conversation, both the meeting itself and the venue were proposed by the US side," Putin added.Russia always supported the continuation of dialogue and negotiations are always better than confrontation, disputes and continued war, Putin said.Moscow and Washington have many areas for cooperation, if the countries switch from pressure to serious dialogue for future, Putin added.

