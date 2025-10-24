https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/us-lawmaker-predicts-1t-us-russia-deal-after-ukrainian-conflict-1123007296.html
US Lawmaker Predicts $1T US-Russia Deal after Ukrainian Conflict
US Lawmaker Predicts $1T US-Russia Deal after Ukrainian Conflict
Sputnik International
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is likely to negotiate a multi-trillion-dollar trade deal with Russia.
2025-10-24T03:15+0000
2025-10-24T03:15+0000
2025-10-24T04:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia
rosneft
lukoil
budapest
anna paulina luna
trade deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628588_17:0:2742:1533_1920x0_80_0_0_7d55491be13b270045f114544378c835.jpg
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has expressed extreme confidence in a future massive deal between the two powers.On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries. In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, but was going to meet with him in the future.It would be a mistake to approach the Budapest summit without preparation, Putin said."In the last telephone conversation, both the meeting itself and the venue were proposed by the US side," Putin added.Russia always supported the continuation of dialogue and negotiations are always better than confrontation, disputes and continued war, Putin said.Moscow and Washington have many areas for cooperation, if the countries switch from pressure to serious dialogue for future, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/trump-putin-meeting-not-completely-off-table---white-house-1123006685.html
russia
budapest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628588_357:0:2401:1533_1920x0_80_0_0_b4b0fdd6417154416d84c135874be775.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us rep luna, luna russia, russia-us trade, us-russia deal, us-russia relations, trade between russia and us
us rep luna, luna russia, russia-us trade, us-russia deal, us-russia relations, trade between russia and us
US Lawmaker Predicts $1T US-Russia Deal after Ukrainian Conflict
03:15 GMT 24.10.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 24.10.2025)
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is likely to negotiate a multi-trillion-dollar trade deal with Russia.
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has expressed extreme confidence in a future massive deal between the two powers.
"I have full confidence that President Trump will secure a lasting peace deal with Russia — and potentially negotiate a trillion-dollar trade agreement that would benefit the entire world," she wrote on X.
On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries. In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, but was going to meet with him in the future.
It would be a mistake to approach the Budapest summit without preparation, Putin said.
"In the last telephone conversation, both the meeting itself and the venue were proposed by the US side," Putin added.
Russia always supported the continuation of dialogue and negotiations are always better than confrontation, disputes and continued war, Putin said.
Moscow and Washington have many areas for cooperation, if the countries switch from pressure to serious dialogue for future, Putin added.