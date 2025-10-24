International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Lawmaker Predicts $1T US-Russia Deal after Ukrainian Conflict
US Lawmaker Predicts $1T US-Russia Deal after Ukrainian Conflict
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is likely to negotiate a multi-trillion-dollar trade deal with Russia.
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has expressed extreme confidence in a future massive deal between the two powers.On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries. In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, but was going to meet with him in the future.It would be a mistake to approach the Budapest summit without preparation, Putin said."In the last telephone conversation, both the meeting itself and the venue were proposed by the US side," Putin added.Russia always supported the continuation of dialogue and negotiations are always better than confrontation, disputes and continued war, Putin said.Moscow and Washington have many areas for cooperation, if the countries switch from pressure to serious dialogue for future, Putin added.
US Lawmaker Predicts $1T US-Russia Deal after Ukrainian Conflict

03:15 GMT 24.10.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 24.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is likely to negotiate a multi-trillion-dollar trade deal with Russia.
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has expressed extreme confidence in a future massive deal between the two powers.
"I have full confidence that President Trump will secure a lasting peace deal with Russia — and potentially negotiate a trillion-dollar trade agreement that would benefit the entire world," she wrote on X.
Trump-Putin Meeting Not Completely Off Table - White House
Yesterday, 18:05 GMT
Americas
Trump-Putin Meeting Not Completely Off Table - White House
Yesterday, 18:05 GMT
On Wednesday, the United States unveiled a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries. In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, but was going to meet with him in the future.
It would be a mistake to approach the Budapest summit without preparation, Putin said.
"In the last telephone conversation, both the meeting itself and the venue were proposed by the US side," Putin added.
Russia always supported the continuation of dialogue and negotiations are always better than confrontation, disputes and continued war, Putin said.
Moscow and Washington have many areas for cooperation, if the countries switch from pressure to serious dialogue for future, Putin added.
