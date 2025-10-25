International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/freed-sputnik-azerbaijan-editor-in-chief-belousov-arrives-in-moscow-1123015361.html
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Belousov Arrives in Moscow
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Belousov Arrives in Moscow
Sputnik International
Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov told Sputnik on Saturday that he arrived in Moscow after being released from custody in Baku.
2025-10-25T16:23+0000
2025-10-25T16:23+0000
world
andrei belousov
dmitry kiselev
azerbaijan
moscow
baku
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103383/80/1033838044_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_ca2741b9dc9a7e69cba6da0e0fb1c532.jpg
"I am grateful to our diplomats and our embassy in Baku for their help and support. I feel fine and am glad to be back home," Belousov said. On June 30, Azerbaijan groundlessly detained seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Sputnik Azerbaijan desk chief Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group called on Azerbaijan to release its employees. On October 10, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik that Kartavykh, who was in Baku, had his pretrial detention changed to house arrest. On October 19, Kartavykh returned to Moscow after being released from custody.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/freed-sputnik-azerbaijan-editor-in-chief-leaves-baku---moscow-1123013923.html
azerbaijan
moscow
baku
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103383/80/1033838044_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1791bbb6df8d3df8d492f2f679c1f2d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik azerbaijan editor-in-chief yevgeny belousov, arrived in moscow, custody in baku
sputnik azerbaijan editor-in-chief yevgeny belousov, arrived in moscow, custody in baku

Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Belousov Arrives in Moscow

16:23 GMT 25.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankA screen featuring the logo of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio seen at the media center of the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladivostok
A screen featuring the logo of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio seen at the media center of the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov told Sputnik on Saturday that he arrived in Moscow after being released from custody in Baku.
"I am grateful to our diplomats and our embassy in Baku for their help and support. I feel fine and am glad to be back home," Belousov said.
On June 30, Azerbaijan groundlessly detained seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Sputnik Azerbaijan desk chief Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group called on Azerbaijan to release its employees.
On October 10, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik that Kartavykh, who was in Baku, had his pretrial detention changed to house arrest. On October 19, Kartavykh returned to Moscow after being released from custody.
Presentation of the major international news brand, Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2025
World
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Leaves Baku
12:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала