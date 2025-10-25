https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/freed-sputnik-azerbaijan-editor-in-chief-leaves-baku---moscow-1123013923.html
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Leaves Baku - Moscow
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Leaves Baku - Moscow
Sputnik International
Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov has left the Azeri capital of Baku after being released from custody, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
2025-10-25T12:53+0000
2025-10-25T12:53+0000
2025-10-25T12:53+0000
world
maria zakharova
andrei belousov
dmitry kiselev
baku
azerbaijan
moscow
russian foreign ministry
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101458/35/1014583518_0:116:2345:1435_1920x0_80_0_0_0859e495b71def27a939e42588af5471.jpg
"Sputnik's second correspondent, Belousov, has left Baku after being released from custody," the spokeswoman said. On June 30, Azerbaijan groundlessly detained seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Sputnik desk chief Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group called on Azerbaijan to release its employees. On October 10, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik that Kartavykh, who was in Baku, had his pretrial detention changed to house arrest. On October 19, Kartavykh returned to Moscow after being released from custody.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/president-of-abkhazia-praises-work-of-sputnik-journalists-1122997861.html
baku
azerbaijan
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101458/35/1014583518_139:0:2206:1550_1920x0_80_0_0_5ddff24a9ded08cbc5a162b82f188ec8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sputnik azerbaijan, editor-in-chief yevgeny belousov, released from custody
sputnik azerbaijan, editor-in-chief yevgeny belousov, released from custody
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Leaves Baku - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov has left the Azeri capital of Baku after being released from custody, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Sputnik's second correspondent, Belousov, has left Baku after being released from custody," the spokeswoman said.
On June 30, Azerbaijan groundlessly detained seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan
, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Sputnik desk chief Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group called on Azerbaijan to release its employees.
On October 10, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik that Kartavykh, who was in Baku, had his pretrial detention changed to house arrest. On October 19, Kartavykh returned to Moscow after being released from custody.