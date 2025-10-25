International
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Leaves Baku - Moscow
Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Leaves Baku - Moscow
Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov has left the Azeri capital of Baku after being released from custody, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Sputnik's second correspondent, Belousov, has left Baku after being released from custody," the spokeswoman said. On June 30, Azerbaijan groundlessly detained seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Sputnik desk chief Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group called on Azerbaijan to release its employees. On October 10, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik that Kartavykh, who was in Baku, had his pretrial detention changed to house arrest. On October 19, Kartavykh returned to Moscow after being released from custody.
sputnik azerbaijan, editor-in-chief yevgeny belousov, released from custody
sputnik azerbaijan, editor-in-chief yevgeny belousov, released from custody

Freed Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Leaves Baku - Moscow

12:53 GMT 25.10.2025
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov has left the Azeri capital of Baku after being released from custody, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Sputnik's second correspondent, Belousov, has left Baku after being released from custody," the spokeswoman said.
On June 30, Azerbaijan groundlessly detained seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Sputnik desk chief Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group called on Azerbaijan to release its employees.
On October 10, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik that Kartavykh, who was in Baku, had his pretrial detention changed to house arrest. On October 19, Kartavykh returned to Moscow after being released from custody.
