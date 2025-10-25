Large UKIP Protest in Central London Against Illegal Immigration, ‘Woke Culture’

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/large-ukip-protest-in-central-london-targets-illegal-migration-woke-culture-1123014347.html

Participants gathered around 1pm local time near the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Old Brompton Road in the affluent Knightsbridge district.UKIP leader Nick Tenconi said the area was “a stronghold of wealthy Islamists who are funding the destruction of our society.”Many participants carried placards calling for a revival of Christianity, including “Return to church,” “Only God can judge us,” “Christianity has returned,” and “This is Christian land.”An hour later, the demonstrators marched across the district to Speakers’ Corner in the northeastern part of Hyde Park. At the head of the column, they carried a banner reading, “Islamist invaders not welcome here.”A significant police presence was observed at the rally, and half the street was cordoned off for the march.The event marked the final stage of a series of demonstrations titled “Tour in Support of Mass Deportations.” Previous rallies were held in Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Newcastle.UKIP advocates for mass deportations of migrants, tighter screening of legal immigrants from Muslim countries, segregation of radical Islamist preachers within the prison system, the abolition of “woke culture,” and the defense of British values.Earlier, London police banned the party from holding a rally in the Tower Hamlets area, which has a large Muslim population, citing fears of clashes. UKIP called the decision “another blow to democracy” and announced the rally would be held elsewhere.The migration issue in the United Kingdom has worsened amid a massive influx of migrants since 2021, when new visa rules introduced under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson came into effect following the country’s exit from the European Union. According to the Office for National Statistics, from June 2023 to June 2024, net migration reached 728,000 people — down from 906,000 the previous year. Before Brexit, the figure stood at around 250,000 annually.

