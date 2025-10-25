https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/putin-calls-signing-of-un-convention-against-cybercrime-historic-event-1123012358.html

Putin Calls Signing of UN Convention Against Cybercrime Historic Event

The signing of the UN Convention against сybercrime is a historic event made possible by the support of the majority of the world's countries for a Russian initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"This historic event, without exaggeration, became possible thanks to the support by the majority of the world countries of the initiative put forward by Russia in 2019 to develop a universal international treaty on combating the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes," Putin said in a message to the convention's signing ceremony. Despite the difficult international situation, diplomats and representatives of law enforcement agencies from UN member states were able to join forces to prepare and coordinate the "draft of this most important document," Putin said.

