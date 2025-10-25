https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/putin-calls-signing-of-un-convention-against-cybercrime-historic-event-1123012358.html
The signing of the UN Convention against сybercrime is a historic event made possible by the support of the majority of the world's countries for a Russian initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"This historic event, without exaggeration, became possible thanks to the support by the majority of the world countries of the initiative put forward by Russia in 2019 to develop a universal international treaty on combating the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes," Putin said in a message to the convention's signing ceremony. Despite the difficult international situation, diplomats and representatives of law enforcement agencies from UN member states were able to join forces to prepare and coordinate the "draft of this most important document," Putin said.
HANOI (Sputnik) - The signing of the UN Convention against сybercrime is a historic event made possible by the support of the majority of the world's countries for a Russian initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"This historic event, without exaggeration, became possible thanks to the support by the majority of the world countries of the initiative put forward by Russia in 2019 to develop a universal international treaty on combating the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes," Putin
said in a message to the convention's signing ceremony.
Despite the difficult international situation, diplomats and representatives of law enforcement agencies from UN member states were able to join forces to prepare and coordinate the "draft of this most important document," Putin said.
"The Convention is designed to resist one of the global challenges of our time – illegal actions in the digital domain. Crimes of such kind are often connected with terrorism and propaganda of extremist ideology, illegal trafficking in drugs and weapons, and pose a serious threat to the security of both individuals and entire states. I would like to make it a point: Russia is open to the closest international cooperation in combatting cybercrime," Putin added.