International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/trump-open-to-talks-with-kim-jong-un-amid-regional-trip-1123012603.html
Trump Open to Talks With Kim Jong-un Amid Regional Trip
Trump Open to Talks With Kim Jong-un Amid Regional Trip
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asian tour.
2025-10-25T09:14+0000
2025-10-25T09:14+0000
world
donald trump
kim jong un
south korea
malaysia
japan
white house
air force one
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106652041_0:116:2232:1372_1920x0_80_0_0_60bbeea6825802b02648426e49552be9.jpg
"I would, if he would contact... The last time I met, you know, I put it out over the Internet that I'm coming to South Korea. If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it, certainly," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on his way to Asia, according to a White House audio broadcast.Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would begin his Asia trip on Friday evening, departing for Malaysia. From there, the president is expected to travel to Japan and South Korea before returning to Washington late on October 30.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/trump-accuses-canada-of-cheating-trying-to-influence-us-supreme-court-by-reagan-ad-1123009317.html
south korea
malaysia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106652041_124:0:2108:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_e9b6c020771bfce761a233f9440e4ea1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president donald trump, kim jong-un, regional trip
us president donald trump, kim jong-un, regional trip

Trump Open to Talks With Kim Jong-un Amid Regional Trip

09:14 GMT 25.10.2025
© AP Photo / Susan WalshThen US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019.
Then US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asian tour.
"I would, if he would contact... The last time I met, you know, I put it out over the Internet that I'm coming to South Korea. If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it, certainly," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on his way to Asia, according to a White House audio broadcast.
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would begin his Asia trip on Friday evening, departing for Malaysia. From there, the president is expected to travel to Japan and South Korea before returning to Washington late on October 30.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
Americas
Trump Accuses Canada of Cheating, Trying to Influence US Supreme Court by Reagan Ad
Yesterday, 12:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала