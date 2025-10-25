https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/trump-open-to-talks-with-kim-jong-un-amid-regional-trip-1123012603.html
Trump Open to Talks With Kim Jong-un Amid Regional Trip
Trump Open to Talks With Kim Jong-un Amid Regional Trip
US President Donald Trump said he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asian tour.
"I would, if he would contact... The last time I met, you know, I put it out over the Internet that I'm coming to South Korea. If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it, certainly," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on his way to Asia, according to a White House audio broadcast.Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would begin his Asia trip on Friday evening, departing for Malaysia. From there, the president is expected to travel to Japan and South Korea before returning to Washington late on October 30.
News
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump
would begin his Asia trip on Friday evening, departing for Malaysia. From there, the president is expected to travel to Japan and South Korea before returning to Washington late on October 30.