Trump Accuses Canada of Cheating, Trying to Influence US Supreme Court by Reagan Ad

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Canada of cheating and attempting to "illegally influence the United States Supreme Court" by distributing fake ads about former President Ronald Reagan.

Late on Thursday, the president wrote on Truth Social that, according to the Ronald Reagan Foundation, Ottawa has created a $75-million ad featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. Based on that "egregious behavior," Trump ruled to suspend all trade talks with the country. After that, he also wrote two posts hailing tariffs' contributions to the United States economy and national security. In late July, Trump signed an executive order to increase tariffs on Canadian goods that are not compliant with the USMCA from 25% to 35%, effective August 1, after the neighboring countries failed to reach an agreement within the deadline set by Washington. On August 22, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Ottawa's decision to lift, effective September 1, all retaliatory tariffs imposed on US-made goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). However, duties on US steel and aluminum products, as well as automobiles, are to remain in place until issues are resolved. Earlier in October, media reported that the two countries were nearing finalizing trade agreements across several industries.

