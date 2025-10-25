https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/us-and-russia-united-by-traditional-values--dmitriev-1123012013.html
US and Russia United by Traditional Values — Dmitriev
Sputnik International
Russia and the United States may disagree on China, but the two countries share common ground on traditional values, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview published on Friday.
"Maybe we disagree on China, but we agree on traditional values. We agree on President Trump being the savior of Western civilization. We agree on [the fact that] people need to be honest," Dmitriev said in an interview with US journalist Lara Logan following her remarks about Beijing.The Russian official also said that Moscow has more in common with conservative circles in the US and Europe than differences."I think there are many more things we agree on with the conservative part of the US and Europe than we disagree on," he said.RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev states Moscow shares more common ground with Western conservatives than differences:"I think we all care about our families. We all care about education of our children. We all care about having good economy, good growth, and we are much more similar," Dmitriev said.Earlier in the day, Dmitriev arrived in the United States to discuss the future of US-Russia ties with Washington officials. Dmitriev's meeting with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly set to take place in Miami on Saturday.On October 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that people of Europea, the United States, and other countries strive to preserve their national cultures and traditional values, which aligns with Russia's position.
Russia and the United States may disagree on China, but the two countries share common ground on traditional values, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview published on Friday.
"Maybe we disagree on China, but we agree on traditional values. We agree on President Trump being the savior of Western civilization. We agree on [the fact that] people need to be honest," Dmitriev said in an interview with US journalist Lara Logan following her remarks about Beijing.
The Russian official also said that Moscow has more in common with conservative circles in the US and Europe than differences.
"I think there are many more things we agree on with the conservative part of the US and Europe than we disagree on," he said.
RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev states Moscow shares more common ground with Western conservatives than differences:
Agrees Trump is "savior of Western civilization"
Calls Biden's immigration/transgender policies "crazy"
Sees Europe's migration policy as "suicide of European civilization"
Says Obama's Russiagate created "fake narratives" about Russia
"I think we all care about our families. We all care about education of our children. We all care about having good economy, good growth, and we are much more similar," Dmitriev said.
Earlier in the day, Dmitriev arrived in the United States to discuss the future of US-Russia ties with Washington officials. Dmitriev's meeting with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly set to take place in Miami on Saturday.
On October 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that people of Europea, the United States, and other countries strive to preserve their national cultures and traditional values, which aligns with Russia's position.