US, China Seek to Ease Tensions in 'Very Constructive' Malaysia Trade Talks
Saturday's trade talks between US and Chinese delegations in Malaysia were "very constructive," a US Treasury Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Financial Times newspaper.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur in a bid to stave off a trade war between the two countries. Earlier this week, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that Vice Premier He would lead the delegation to the talks with the US, which would take place in Malaysia from October 24-27. On October 9, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that starting November 8, it would impose export controls on a number of goods related to medium and heavy rare-earth elements, lithium batteries and artificial graphite anode materials, rare-earth metal mining and processing equipment, raw materials and ultra-high strength materials. US President Donald Trump threatened the next day to impose an extra 100% tariff on imports from China and introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1. On October 13, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington might delay imposing new tariffs until after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in South Korea to allow them time to resolve any issues.
US, China Seek to Ease Tensions in 'Very Constructive' Malaysia Trade Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saturday's trade talks between US and Chinese delegations in Malaysia were "very constructive," a US Treasury Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Financial Times newspaper.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur in a bid to stave off a trade war between the two countries.
Earlier this week, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that Vice Premier He would lead the delegation to the talks with the US, which would take place in Malaysia from October 24-27.
On October 9, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that starting November 8, it would impose export controls on a number of goods related to medium and heavy rare-earth elements, lithium batteries and artificial graphite anode materials, rare-earth metal mining and processing equipment, raw materials and ultra-high strength materials.
US President Donald Trump threatened the next day to impose an extra 100% tariff on imports from China and introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1. On October 13, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington might delay imposing new tariffs until after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in South Korea to allow them time to resolve any issues.
