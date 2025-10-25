https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/us-china-seek-to-ease-tensions-in-very-constructive-malaysia-trade-talks-1123015226.html

US, China Seek to Ease Tensions in 'Very Constructive' Malaysia Trade Talks

US, China Seek to Ease Tensions in 'Very Constructive' Malaysia Trade Talks

Sputnik International

Saturday's trade talks between US and Chinese delegations in Malaysia were "very constructive," a US Treasury Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Financial Times newspaper.

2025-10-25T15:43+0000

2025-10-25T15:43+0000

2025-10-25T15:43+0000

world

donald trump

he lifeng

kuala lumpur

chinese commerce ministry

treasury

china

malaysia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0b/1121555783_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb418a21755ec3d71ec3452f154e4c19.jpg

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur in a bid to stave off a trade war between the two countries. Earlier this week, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that Vice Premier He would lead the delegation to the talks with the US, which would take place in Malaysia from October 24-27. On October 9, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that starting November 8, it would impose export controls on a number of goods related to medium and heavy rare-earth elements, lithium batteries and artificial graphite anode materials, rare-earth metal mining and processing equipment, raw materials and ultra-high strength materials. US President Donald Trump threatened the next day to impose an extra 100% tariff on imports from China and introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1. On October 13, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington might delay imposing new tariffs until after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in South Korea to allow them time to resolve any issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/huge-500-us-tariff-on-china-would-supercharge-brics-and-sco--expert-1122974689.html

kuala lumpur

china

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china, ease tensions, malaysia trade talks, talks between us and chinese delegations