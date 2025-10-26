https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/chinaus-trade-talks-two-clinch-consensus-but-hold-their-lines-1123017831.html
China–US Trade Talks: Two Clinch Consensus, But Hold Their Lines
China–US Trade Talks: Two Clinch Consensus, But Hold Their Lines
Sputnik International
The trade talks between China and the US were held on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 25–26
2025-10-26T13:18+0000
2025-10-26T13:18+0000
2025-10-26T14:01+0000
economy
us
china
talks
tariffs
trade
consensus
delegation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107860/87/1078608724_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92de1b33f068285fe90ceb680d59ee47.jpg
“The US side took a firm stance while China resolutely defended its interests,” Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang underscored.He noted that the Chinese and American delegations discussed a wide range of issues, including export controls, fentanyl tariffs, cooperation in combating illegal drug trafficking, extension of mutual suspension of additional tariffs, and further trade expansion.He added that the next step would be the sides carrying out internal approval procedures.For his part, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the talks as "very substantial negotiations,” voicing hope that the extension of trade truce is possible.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/us-china-reach-trade-framework---bessent-1123016993.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107860/87/1078608724_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_19b5b84acfae79dea3af9521c0a89e90.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trade talks between china and the us, asean summit in kuala lumpur, china's interests, export controls
trade talks between china and the us, asean summit in kuala lumpur, china's interests, export controls
China–US Trade Talks: Two Clinch Consensus, But Hold Their Lines
13:18 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 14:01 GMT 26.10.2025)
The trade talks between China and the US were held on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 25–26. The Chinese and US delegations were led by Vice Premier He Lifeng and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, respectively.
“The US side took a firm stance while China resolutely defended its interests,” Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang underscored.
He noted that the Chinese and American delegations discussed a wide range of issues, including export controls, fentanyl tariffs, cooperation in combating illegal drug trafficking, extension of mutual suspension of additional tariffs, and further trade expansion.
“After more than a day of intense talks, China and the US constructively considered several solutions that properly address both sides’ concerns on the abovementioned issues and reached a preliminary consensus,” Li stressed.
He added that the next step would be the sides carrying out internal approval procedures.
For his part, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the talks as "very substantial negotiations,” voicing hope that the extension of trade truce is possible.