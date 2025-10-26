https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/chinaus-trade-talks-two-clinch-consensus-but-hold-their-lines-1123017831.html

China–US Trade Talks: Two Clinch Consensus, But Hold Their Lines

The trade talks between China and the US were held on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 25–26

“The US side took a firm stance while China resolutely defended its interests,” Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang underscored.He noted that the Chinese and American delegations discussed a wide range of issues, including export controls, fentanyl tariffs, cooperation in combating illegal drug trafficking, extension of mutual suspension of additional tariffs, and further trade expansion.He added that the next step would be the sides carrying out internal approval procedures.For his part, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the talks as "very substantial negotiations,” voicing hope that the extension of trade truce is possible.

