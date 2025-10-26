https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/us-china-reach-trade-framework---bessent-1123016993.html

US, China Reach Trade Framework - Bessent

The US and China reached a “very successful” framework for the upcoming leaders’ summit, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after two days of talks in... 26.10.2025, Sputnik International

China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang and VP He Lifeng are sitting down with Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. The talks aim to ease tensions after Donald Trump threatened to slap new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1, in response to Beijing’s expanded export controls on rare earth materials and key manufacturing inputs.

