https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/us-china-reach-trade-framework---bessent-1123016993.html
US, China Reach Trade Framework - Bessent
US, China Reach Trade Framework - Bessent
Sputnik International
The US and China reached a “very successful” framework for the upcoming leaders’ summit, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after two days of talks in... 26.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-26T08:20+0000
2025-10-26T08:20+0000
2025-10-26T08:20+0000
world
donald trump
china
malaysia
beijing
asean
treasury
trade
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982528_0:106:2867:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_747647da21ddf142be3f359210f3e205.jpg
China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang and VP He Lifeng are sitting down with Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. The talks aim to ease tensions after Donald Trump threatened to slap new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1, in response to Beijing’s expanded export controls on rare earth materials and key manufacturing inputs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/us-china-seek-to-ease-tensions-in-very-constructive-malaysia-trade-talks-1123015226.html
china
malaysia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982528_83:0:2814:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8e6760535bfb6ae4efa384e6afa952.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, china, malaysia, beijing, asean, treasury, trade, us
donald trump, china, malaysia, beijing, asean, treasury, trade, us
US, China Reach Trade Framework - Bessent
The US and China reached a “very successful” framework for the upcoming leaders’ summit, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after two days of talks in Malaysia.
China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang and VP He Lifeng are sitting down with Bessent
and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia.
The talks aim to ease tensions after Donald Trump threatened to slap new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1, in response to Beijing’s expanded export controls on rare earth materials and key manufacturing inputs.
Bessent made it clear that the White House might delay imposing new tariffs until after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in South Korea to allow them time to resolve trade spat-related issues.
China earlier reiterated its call for “equal” trade talks, with Chinese FM spokesman Guo Jiakun stressing that “tariff wars and trade wars are not in the interests of any parties.”