Hamas Signals Potential Disarmament if Occupation Ends, Demands Major Aid Increase
Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya stated the group's weapons are "linked to the existence of the occupation" and would revert to a Palestinian state if it ends, Al Jazeera reports.
The group will begin searching for Israeli captives' bodies in new areas Sunday and accepts UN forces as ceasefire monitors.Al-Hayya emphasized that Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks daily — not the current 600 — accusing Israel of acting "as if we are still in the middle of a war."
03:14 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 26.10.2025)
Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya stated the group's weapons are "linked to the existence of the occupation" and would revert to a Palestinian state if it ends, Al Jazeera reports.
The group will begin searching for Israeli captives' bodies in new areas Sunday and accepts UN forces as ceasefire monitors.
Al-Hayya emphasized that Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks daily — not the current 600 — accusing Israel of acting "as if we are still in the middle of a war."