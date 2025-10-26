https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/hamas-signals-potential-disarmament-if-occupation-ends-demands-major-aid-increase-1123016067.html

Hamas Signals Potential Disarmament if Occupation Ends, Demands Major Aid Increase

Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya stated the group's weapons are "linked to the existence of the occupation" and would revert to a Palestinian state if it ends, Al Jazeera reports.

The group will begin searching for Israeli captives' bodies in new areas Sunday and accepts UN forces as ceasefire monitors.Al-Hayya emphasized that Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks daily — not the current 600 — accusing Israel of acting "as if we are still in the middle of a war."

