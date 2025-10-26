International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/hamas-signals-potential-disarmament-if-occupation-ends-demands-major-aid-increase-1123016067.html
Hamas Signals Potential Disarmament if Occupation Ends, Demands Major Aid Increase
Hamas Signals Potential Disarmament if Occupation Ends, Demands Major Aid Increase
Sputnik International
Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya stated the group's weapons are "linked to the existence of the occupation" and would revert to a Palestinian state if it ends, Al Jazeera reports.
2025-10-26T03:14+0000
2025-10-26T04:14+0000
world
israel
hamas
the united nations (un)
al jazeera
middle east
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120103550_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_75fdb4cd625ba1cced4ca8b3287ee6b2.jpg
The group will begin searching for Israeli captives' bodies in new areas Sunday and accepts UN forces as ceasefire monitors.Al-Hayya emphasized that Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks daily — not the current 600 — accusing Israel of acting "as if we are still in the middle of a war."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/trump-rebukes-israel-over-gaza-strikes-demands-commitment-to-peace-plan---report-1123007983.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120103550_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_801521d20403db3f600c2d16d8028f0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas-israel ceasefire, gaza ceasefire, hamas disarmament, gaza peace deal, trump gaza deal, israel ceasefire violations in gaza
hamas-israel ceasefire, gaza ceasefire, hamas disarmament, gaza peace deal, trump gaza deal, israel ceasefire violations in gaza

Hamas Signals Potential Disarmament if Occupation Ends, Demands Major Aid Increase

03:14 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 26.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Hatem AliPalestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023
Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2025
© AP Photo / Hatem Ali
Subscribe
Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya stated the group's weapons are "linked to the existence of the occupation" and would revert to a Palestinian state if it ends, Al Jazeera reports.
The group will begin searching for Israeli captives' bodies in new areas Sunday and accepts UN forces as ceasefire monitors.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
World
Trump Rebukes Israel Over Gaza Strikes, Demands Commitment to Peace Plan - Report
24 October, 10:04 GMT
Al-Hayya emphasized that Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks daily — not the current 600 — accusing Israel of acting "as if we are still in the middle of a war."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала