Trump Rebukes Israel Over Gaza Strikes, Demands Commitment to Peace Plan - Report
US President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to ensure that Israel remains committed to the previously reached ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip, media reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The US acknowledges that the implementation of Trump's peace plan cannot be entrusted solely to Israel, the report said. Trump also made it clear to Netanyahu that he was dissatisfied with Israel's latest attacks on the Gaza Strip and the suspension of humanitarian aid, another source said. On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Palestinian movement Hamas of firing an anti-tank missile and opening fire on IDF troops in the southern Gaza Strip, thereby violating the ceasefire. The Israeli army responded by firing several strikes against Hamas targets. Later in the day, Israeli broadcaster Ynet reported that Israel had paused the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip over alleged ceasefire violations "until further notice" and carried out strikes on Palestinian camps. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Currently, Hamas is returning the bodies of hostages who died during captivity. Under the agreement, the Palestinians are obligated to return all 28 remaining bodies. Under Trump's peace plan, Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip, with control of the enclave to be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.
Trump Rebukes Israel Over Gaza Strikes, Demands Commitment to Peace Plan - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to ensure that Israel remains committed to the previously reached ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip, media reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The US acknowledges that the implementation of Trump's peace plan cannot be entrusted solely to Israel, the report said.
"The US is running the show … The US understands that they can't just leave [Trump's peace plan] and let Israel run it," one source said.
Trump also made it clear to Netanyahu that he was dissatisfied with Israel's latest attacks on the Gaza Strip and the suspension of humanitarian aid, another source said.
"Trump was unhappy with the Israelis, because Israel was trying to find ways out of the deal… He told them to knock it off and that the deal is sticking," they added.
On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Palestinian movement Hamas of firing an anti-tank missile and opening fire on IDF troops in the southern Gaza Strip
, thereby violating the ceasefire. The Israeli army responded by firing several strikes against Hamas targets. Later in the day, Israeli broadcaster Ynet reported that Israel had paused the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip over alleged ceasefire violations "until further notice" and carried out strikes on Palestinian camps.
On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Currently, Hamas is returning the bodies of hostages who died during captivity. Under the agreement, the Palestinians are obligated to return all 28 remaining bodies.
Under Trump's peace plan, Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip, with control of the enclave to be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.