International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/north-korean-fm-choe-son-hui-will-visit-russia-and-belarus--kcna-1123015960.html
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Visit Russia and Belarus — KCNA
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Visit Russia and Belarus — KCNA
Sputnik International
Pyongyang's top diplomat will travel to both countries following official invitations from their foreign ministries, KCNA reports.
2025-10-26T03:39+0000
2025-10-26T04:10+0000
asia
choe son hui
russia
belarus
koreas
korean central news agency (kcna)
north korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_da74a091e724c7986325a7c27f7da399.jpg
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia and Belarus at the invitation of the two countries’ foreign ministries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.The specific dates of the visits have not been disclosed yet.
russia
belarus
koreas
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bcbbd0a535c7c69169e4a8cf53329ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea-russia relations, russia-dprk relations, kcna reports, north korea-belarus relations,
north korea-russia relations, russia-dprk relations, kcna reports, north korea-belarus relations,

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Visit Russia and Belarus — KCNA

03:39 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 26.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a meeting, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a meeting, in Pyongyang, North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2025
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Pyongyang's top diplomat will travel to both countries following official invitations from their foreign ministries, KCNA reports.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia and Belarus at the invitation of the two countries’ foreign ministries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.
The specific dates of the visits have not been disclosed yet.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала