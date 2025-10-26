https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/north-korean-fm-choe-son-hui-will-visit-russia-and-belarus--kcna-1123015960.html

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Visit Russia and Belarus — KCNA

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Visit Russia and Belarus — KCNA

Sputnik International

Pyongyang's top diplomat will travel to both countries following official invitations from their foreign ministries, KCNA reports.

2025-10-26T03:39+0000

2025-10-26T03:39+0000

2025-10-26T04:10+0000

asia

choe son hui

russia

belarus

koreas

korean central news agency (kcna)

north korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_da74a091e724c7986325a7c27f7da399.jpg

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia and Belarus at the invitation of the two countries’ foreign ministries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.The specific dates of the visits have not been disclosed yet.

russia

belarus

koreas

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea-russia relations, russia-dprk relations, kcna reports, north korea-belarus relations,