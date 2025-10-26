https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/north-korean-fm-choe-son-hui-will-visit-russia-and-belarus--kcna-1123015960.html
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Visit Russia and Belarus — KCNA
Pyongyang's top diplomat will travel to both countries following official invitations from their foreign ministries, KCNA reports.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia and Belarus at the invitation of the two countries’ foreign ministries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.The specific dates of the visits have not been disclosed yet.
