https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/putin-tests-of-the-burevestnik-missile-have-been-completed-1123016677.html

Putin: Tests Of Burevestnik Missile Have Been Completed

Putin: Tests Of Burevestnik Missile Have Been Completed

Sputnik International

Russia tested advanced weapon prototypes during strategic nuclear forces exercise, Russian President Putin stated. The Russian Armed Forces carried out training and combat launches involving all three components of the country’s strategic nuclear triad during the drills held earlier this week, he said.

2025-10-26T06:20+0000

2025-10-26T06:20+0000

2025-10-26T06:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

burevestnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116893601_0:74:2170:1294_1920x0_80_0_0_1e4853c08d470f74340b114289f29ddd.jpg

The Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is a unique system with no analogues in the world, he said, adding that the key testing objectives have been successfully achieved.The Burevestnik test, which took place on October 21, saw the missile cover a distance of 14,000 kilometers — and that is not the limit, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin.According to Gerasimov, the Burevestnik demonstrated its capability to bypass missile defense systems.Putin noted that significant work still lies ahead before the missile can be placed on combat duty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/putin-visits-command-post-of-united-group-of-forces---kremlin-1123016536.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia tested advanced weapon prototypes during strategic nuclear forces exercise, russian president putin stated. the russian armed forces carried out training and combat launches involving all three components of the country’s strategic nuclear triad during the drills held earlier this week, he said.