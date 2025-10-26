International
Putin: Tests Of Burevestnik Missile Have Been Completed
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia tested advanced weapon prototypes during strategic nuclear forces exercise, Russian President Putin stated. The Russian Armed Forces carried out training and combat launches involving all three components of the country’s strategic nuclear triad during the drills held earlier this week, he said.
The Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is a unique system with no analogues in the world, he said, adding that the key testing objectives have been successfully achieved.The Burevestnik test, which took place on October 21, saw the missile cover a distance of 14,000 kilometers — and that is not the limit, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin.According to Gerasimov, the Burevestnik demonstrated its capability to bypass missile defense systems.Putin noted that significant work still lies ahead before the missile can be placed on combat duty.
06:20 GMT 26.10.2025 (Updated: 06:33 GMT 26.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankTesting the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile
Russia tested advanced weapon prototypes during strategic nuclear forces exercise, Russian President Putin stated. The Russian Armed Forces carried out training and combat launches involving all three components of the country’s strategic nuclear triad during the drills held earlier this week, he said.
The Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is a unique system with no analogues in the world, he said, adding that the key testing objectives have been successfully achieved.
The Burevestnik test, which took place on October 21, saw the missile cover a distance of 14,000 kilometers — and that is not the limit, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin.
According to Gerasimov, the Burevestnik demonstrated its capability to bypass missile defense systems.
Putin noted that significant work still lies ahead before the missile can be placed on combat duty.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Visits Command Post of United Group of Forces - Kremlin
06:04 GMT
