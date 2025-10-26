https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/putin-visits-command-post-of-united-group-of-forces---kremlin-1123016536.html

Putin Visits Command Post of United Group of Forces - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the united group of forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The President held a meeting with the participation of Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the commanders of the groups of forces involved in the special military operation. All of them reported in detail to the Supreme Commander about the situation on the front line," Peskov said. Putin also received a separate report on the situations at the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) directions, Peskov said. The Tsentr battlegroup completes encirclement of enemy forces near Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov, Valery Gerasimov said.The Zapad battlegroup has encircled Kupyansk, seized a crossing over the Oskol River, and blocked the Ukrainian grouping in the area, he added. The battlegroup is completing the liberation of Yampol, while Volchansk is said to be 70% liberated.

