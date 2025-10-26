International
Putin: Tests Of Burevestnik Missile Have Been Completed
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Putin Visits Command Post of United Group of Forces - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the united group of forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The President held a meeting with the participation of Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the commanders of the groups of forces involved in the special military operation. All of them reported in detail to the Supreme Commander about the situation on the front line," Peskov said. Putin also received a separate report on the situations at the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) directions, Peskov said. The Tsentr battlegroup completes encirclement of enemy forces near Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov, Valery Gerasimov said.The Zapad battlegroup has encircled Kupyansk, seized a crossing over the Oskol River, and blocked the Ukrainian grouping in the area, he added. The battlegroup is completing the liberation of Yampol, while Volchansk is said to be 70% liberated.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the united group of forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The President held a meeting with the participation of Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the commanders of the groups of forces involved in the special military operation. All of them reported in detail to the Supreme Commander about the situation on the front line," Peskov said.
Putin also received a separate report on the situations at the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) directions, Peskov said.
"It was noted that up to 5,000 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces are surrounded at the Kupyansk direction, and 5,500 Ukrainian troops are surrounded at the Krasnoarmeisk direction ... The military personnel provided the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with full information about the situation at the front," Peskov added.
The Tsentr battlegroup completes encirclement of enemy forces near Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov, Valery Gerasimov said.
The Zapad battlegroup has encircled Kupyansk, seized a crossing over the Oskol River, and blocked the Ukrainian grouping in the area, he added. The battlegroup is completing the liberation of Yampol, while Volchansk is said to be 70% liberated.
