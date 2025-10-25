https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/russian-envoy-outlines-key-conditions-for-ukraine-settlement-neutrality-and-security-guarantees-1123012894.html
Russian Envoy Outlines Key Conditions for Ukraine Settlement: Neutrality and Security Guarantees
Russian Envoy Outlines Key Conditions for Ukraine Settlement: Neutrality and Security Guarantees
Sputnik International
The resolution of the Ukraine conflict involves a few elements, including territorial issues, Ukraine's neutrality, and security guarantees, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.
2025-10-25T09:18+0000
2025-10-25T09:18+0000
2025-10-25T09:18+0000
world
ukraine
kirill dmitriev
russia
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
settlement
ceasefire
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123012733_0:117:3224:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_eacf3aba1a26a4f113a32addeb80b49d.jpg
"I think there are just several elements. One of that is security guarantees to Ukraine. And Russia said, 'Yes, Russia is open to security guarantees to Ukraine.' There is definitely a territory issue where there is Russian population, Russian population that was attacked by Ukrainian forces even before the conflict has started. And then there is a whole issue of neutrality of Ukraine, which is important for security of Russia," Dmitriev said. He added that "by understanding how they can be resolved in a diplomatic manner," the solution can be found "pretty shortly."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/us-lawmaker-predicts-1t-us-russia-deal-after-ukrainian-conflict-1123007296.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123012733_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3cda9c60bee9dd26662201983abb8034.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian envoy outlines, ukraine settlement, kirill dmitriev, russian direct investment fund, neutrality and security guarantees
russian envoy outlines, ukraine settlement, kirill dmitriev, russian direct investment fund, neutrality and security guarantees
Russian Envoy Outlines Key Conditions for Ukraine Settlement: Neutrality and Security Guarantees
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The resolution of the Ukraine conflict involves a few elements, including territorial issues, Ukraine's neutrality, and security guarantees, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.
"I think there are just several elements. One of that is security guarantees to Ukraine. And Russia said, 'Yes, Russia is open to security guarantees to Ukraine.' There is definitely a territory issue where there is Russian population, Russian population that was attacked by Ukrainian forces
even before the conflict has started. And then there is a whole issue of neutrality of Ukraine, which is important for security of Russia," Dmitriev said.
He added that "by understanding how they can be resolved in a diplomatic manner," the solution can be found "pretty shortly."