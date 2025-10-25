https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/russian-envoy-outlines-key-conditions-for-ukraine-settlement-neutrality-and-security-guarantees-1123012894.html

Russian Envoy Outlines Key Conditions for Ukraine Settlement: Neutrality and Security Guarantees

The resolution of the Ukraine conflict involves a few elements, including territorial issues, Ukraine's neutrality, and security guarantees, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"I think there are just several elements. One of that is security guarantees to Ukraine. And Russia said, 'Yes, Russia is open to security guarantees to Ukraine.' There is definitely a territory issue where there is Russian population, Russian population that was attacked by Ukrainian forces even before the conflict has started. And then there is a whole issue of neutrality of Ukraine, which is important for security of Russia," Dmitriev said. He added that "by understanding how they can be resolved in a diplomatic manner," the solution can be found "pretty shortly."

