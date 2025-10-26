https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/thailand-cambodia-sign-declaration-to-resolve-conflict-1123016373.html

Thailand, Cambodia Sign Declaration to Resolve Conflict

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in May 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The signing was observed by US President Donald Trump who specially arrived at the summit. The signing was also attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who, together with Trump, facilitated a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian troops on the border line in July.Here are the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords: Trump has also announced signing a "major" trade deal with Cambodia, and a "very important" critical minerals agreement with Thailand.

