https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/thailand-cambodia-sign-declaration-to-resolve-conflict-1123016373.html
Thailand, Cambodia Sign Declaration to Resolve Conflict
Thailand, Cambodia Sign Declaration to Resolve Conflict
Sputnik International
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in May 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2025-10-26T05:28+0000
2025-10-26T05:28+0000
2025-10-26T05:28+0000
world
donald trump
thailand
cambodia
kuala lumpur
asean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1a/1123016216_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e3fd4b5d1d056793b1cfb2b3de154933.jpg
The signing was observed by US President Donald Trump who specially arrived at the summit. The signing was also attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who, together with Trump, facilitated a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian troops on the border line in July.Here are the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords: Trump has also announced signing a "major" trade deal with Cambodia, and a "very important" critical minerals agreement with Thailand.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/thailand-accuses-cambodia-of-ceasefire-violation--reports-1122506636.html
thailand
cambodia
kuala lumpur
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1a/1123016216_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_11fdceee5db166297e526ef844c495f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the leaders of thailand and cambodia on the sidelines of the asean summit in kuala lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in may 2025, a sputnik correspondent reported.
the leaders of thailand and cambodia on the sidelines of the asean summit in kuala lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in may 2025, a sputnik correspondent reported.
Thailand, Cambodia Sign Declaration to Resolve Conflict
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in May 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The signing was observed by US President Donald Trump who specially arrived at the summit. The signing was also attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who, together with Trump, facilitated a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian troops on the border line in July.
Here are the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords:
Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good neighborly relationships.
Eighteen Cambodian prisoners of war will be released.
Observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures.
Trump has also announced signing a "major" trade deal with Cambodia, and a "very important" critical minerals agreement with Thailand.