Thailand, Cambodia Sign Declaration to Resolve Conflict
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in May 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The signing was observed by US President Donald Trump who specially arrived at the summit. The signing was also attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who, together with Trump, facilitated a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian troops on the border line in July.Here are the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords: Trump has also announced signing a "major" trade deal with Cambodia, and a "very important" critical minerals agreement with Thailand.
Thailand, Cambodia Sign Declaration to Resolve Conflict

05:28 GMT 26.10.2025
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump shakes hands with Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, left, as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet watches during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, left, as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet watches during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in May 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The signing was observed by US President Donald Trump who specially arrived at the summit. The signing was also attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who, together with Trump, facilitated a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian troops on the border line in July.
Here are the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords:
Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good neighborly relationships.
Eighteen Cambodian prisoners of war will be released.
Observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures.
Trump has also announced signing a "major" trade deal with Cambodia, and a "very important" critical minerals agreement with Thailand.
Cambodian volunteers cheer as a military vehicle drives towards the Cambodia-Thailand border at Srei Snam District, Siem Reap Province, Cambodia on Monday, July 28, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2025
Military
Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Ceasefire Violation – Reports
29 July, 04:59 GMT
