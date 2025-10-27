https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/israeli-army-targets-un-peacekeepers-in-southern-lebanon---unifil-1123019548.html
Israeli Army Targets UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL
Israeli Army Targets UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL
Sputnik International
An Israeli drone dropped a grenade on a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) near the settlement of Kfar Kila, no personnel were injured, the peacekeeping force said.
2025-10-27T04:52+0000
2025-10-27T04:52+0000
2025-10-27T04:52+0000
military
lebanon
israel
united nations interim force in lebanon (unifil)
israel-lebanon tensions
israeli airstrikes
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120630112_0:135:3072:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_57be39a5581d06a54c3fab02567cd942.jpg
"This afternoon, at about 5:45 p.m. [14:45 GMT], an Israeli drone came close to a UNIFIL patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade. Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the UNIFIL peacekeepers and assets," UNIFIL said in a statement on Sunday. It said the incident occurred after an earlier incident in the same location when an Israeli drone flew over the UNIFIL patrol. It said these actions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) violate UN Security Council resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/israel-uav-strike-near-lebanese-sidon-kills-3-people-4-un-peacekeepers-injured-1120807516.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120630112_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d321f2f9372981c81b47aa8db3a2a2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli army, un peacekeepers, southern lebanon, peacekeepers,
israeli army, un peacekeepers, southern lebanon, peacekeepers,
Israeli Army Targets UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An Israeli drone dropped a grenade on a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) near the settlement of Kfar Kila, no personnel were injured, the peacekeeping force said.
"This afternoon, at about 5:45 p.m. [14:45 GMT], an Israeli drone came close to a UNIFIL patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade. Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the UNIFIL peacekeepers and assets," UNIFIL said in a statement on Sunday.
It said the incident occurred after an earlier incident in the same location when an Israeli drone flew over the UNIFIL patrol.
"The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone," the statement said.
It said these actions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) violate UN Security Council resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.
7 November 2024, 12:58 GMT