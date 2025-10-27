International
Israeli Army Targets UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL
Israeli Army Targets UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL
04:52 GMT 27.10.2025
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An Israeli drone dropped a grenade on a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) near the settlement of Kfar Kila, no personnel were injured, the peacekeeping force said.
"This afternoon, at about 5:45 p.m. [14:45 GMT], an Israeli drone came close to a UNIFIL patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade. Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the UNIFIL peacekeepers and assets," UNIFIL said in a statement on Sunday.
It said the incident occurred after an earlier incident in the same location when an Israeli drone flew over the UNIFIL patrol.
"The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone," the statement said.
It said these actions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) violate UN Security Council resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.
