Putin Hosts North Korean FM Choi Son Hui in Kremlin

The relations between Russia and North Korea are developing according to plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"In Beijing, we talked in detail about our relations and development prospects. Everything is going according to plan," Putin said at the meeting.Putin also conveyed his best wishes to Kim Jong-un at the talks.In early September, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un went to China on an official visit to attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II. On September 3, Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping attended a military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Kim also held bilateral talks with Putin and Xi.

