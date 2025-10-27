International
Russian-North Korean Ties Received Powerful Boost in Recent Months - Lavrov
Over the past three and a half months, relations between Russia and North Korea have received a powerful impetus from the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Over the past three and a half months, our relations have received additional and very powerful impetus in developing the fundamental agreements reached by our leaders in June 2024 during the Pyongyang Summit," Lavrov said during talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. The talks will touch upon bilateral relations, as well as international agenda, the Russian foreign minister added. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing in September was an event that elevated relations between the two countries to a new height, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Monday.The top diplomat added that Pyongyang consistently supports Russia's policy of upholding territorial integrity.
09:26 GMT 27.10.2025 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 27.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past three and a half months, relations between Russia and North Korea have received a powerful impetus from the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Over the past three and a half months, our relations have received additional and very powerful impetus in developing the fundamental agreements reached by our leaders in June 2024 during the Pyongyang Summit," Lavrov said during talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
The talks will touch upon bilateral relations, as well as international agenda, the Russian foreign minister added.

"Russians will never forget the heroic deeds performed by the soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army in the Kursk region to liberate Russian soil. These deeds will, of course, further strengthen the bonds of friendship and shared history in our shared struggle for justice," Lavrov also said.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing in September was an event that elevated relations between the two countries to a new height, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Monday.
"The meeting ... in Beijing on September 3 was a significant event that raised the entire previous strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia to a new height," the minister said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The top diplomat added that Pyongyang consistently supports Russia's policy of upholding territorial integrity.
