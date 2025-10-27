https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/relations-between-russia-north-korea-received-powerful-impetus-in-recent-months---lavrov-1123020997.html

Russian-North Korean Ties Received Powerful Boost in Recent Months - Lavrov

Over the past three and a half months, relations between Russia and North Korea have received a powerful impetus from the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2025-10-27T09:26+0000

2025-10-27T09:26+0000

2025-10-27T10:55+0000

"Over the past three and a half months, our relations have received additional and very powerful impetus in developing the fundamental agreements reached by our leaders in June 2024 during the Pyongyang Summit," Lavrov said during talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. The talks will touch upon bilateral relations, as well as international agenda, the Russian foreign minister added. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing in September was an event that elevated relations between the two countries to a new height, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Monday.The top diplomat added that Pyongyang consistently supports Russia's policy of upholding territorial integrity.

