Russia Ready to Offer Malaysia Solutions for Construction of Large Nuclear Power Plants
Russia Ready to Offer Malaysia Solutions for Construction of Large Nuclear Power Plants
Russia is ready to offer Malaysia solutions for the construction of large-capacity nuclear power plants as well as small modular reactors, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk reported following his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart.
On the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit in Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk held talks with Fadillah Yusof, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Resources, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Overchuk praised Kuala Lumpur’s constructive approach to advancing the Russia–ASEAN dialogue, stressing that deepening cooperation with the Association remains a key priority in developing Russia’s foreign economic relations.The sides noted the significant potential for expanding and diversifying bilateral trade.Russia also sees considerable export potential in various types of agricultural products, especially grain and livestock goods. Cooperation in the field of nuclear energy is viewed as one of the most promising areas of partnership.Humanitarian cooperation also occupies an important place in bilateral relations. Russian and Malaysian universities are implementing cooperation agreements, and both countries are interested in expanding tourism ties. Malaysia has been included in the list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unified electronic visa, available for business and tourist travel as well as participation in scientific, cultural, and sporting events.
05:55 GMT 27.10.2025
Russia is ready to offer Malaysia solutions for the construction of large-capacity nuclear power plants as well as small modular reactors, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk reported following his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart.
On the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit in Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk held talks with Fadillah Yusof, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Resources, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
“Russia is ready to offer Malaysia its solutions for the construction of large-scale nuclear power plants and small modular reactors on its territory,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister’s press service stated following the talks.
Overchuk praised Kuala Lumpur’s constructive approach to advancing the Russia–ASEAN dialogue, stressing that deepening cooperation with the Association remains a key priority in developing Russia’s foreign economic relations.
The sides noted the significant potential for expanding and diversifying bilateral trade.
“From January to August 2025, bilateral trade grew by 32.1% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $2.47 billion. The Russian side sees strong opportunities to increase exports to Malaysia of energy resources, pharmaceuticals, and industrial equipment, including medical devices,” the press service said.
Russia also sees considerable export potential in various types of agricultural products, especially grain and livestock goods. Cooperation in the field of nuclear energy is viewed as one of the most promising areas of partnership.
Humanitarian cooperation also occupies an important place in bilateral relations. Russian and Malaysian universities are implementing cooperation agreements, and both countries are interested in expanding tourism ties. Malaysia has been included in the list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unified electronic visa, available for business and tourist travel as well as participation in scientific, cultural, and sporting events.
