https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russia-ready-to-offer-malaysia-solutions-for-construction-of-large-nuclear-power-plants-1123019890.html

Russia Ready to Offer Malaysia Solutions for Construction of Large Nuclear Power Plants

Russia Ready to Offer Malaysia Solutions for Construction of Large Nuclear Power Plants

Sputnik International

Russia is ready to offer Malaysia solutions for the construction of large-capacity nuclear power plants as well as small modular reactors, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk reported following his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart.

2025-10-27T05:55+0000

2025-10-27T05:55+0000

2025-10-27T05:55+0000

economy

russia

malaysia

asean

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1b/1123019729_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_63ac7871e6fb53794e4e8034ada11254.jpg

On the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit in Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk held talks with Fadillah Yusof, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Resources, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Overchuk praised Kuala Lumpur’s constructive approach to advancing the Russia–ASEAN dialogue, stressing that deepening cooperation with the Association remains a key priority in developing Russia’s foreign economic relations.The sides noted the significant potential for expanding and diversifying bilateral trade.Russia also sees considerable export potential in various types of agricultural products, especially grain and livestock goods. Cooperation in the field of nuclear energy is viewed as one of the most promising areas of partnership.Humanitarian cooperation also occupies an important place in bilateral relations. Russian and Malaysian universities are implementing cooperation agreements, and both countries are interested in expanding tourism ties. Malaysia has been included in the list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unified electronic visa, available for business and tourist travel as well as participation in scientific, cultural, and sporting events.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/us-china-seek-to-ease-tensions-in-very-constructive-malaysia-trade-talks-1123015226.html

russia

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia is ready to offer malaysia solutions for the construction of large-capacity nuclear power plants as well as small modular reactors, the press service of russian deputy prime minister alexey overchuk reported following his meeting with his malaysian counterpart.