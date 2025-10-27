https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russias-secret-weapon-how-burevestnik-missile-could-force-nato-to-spend-itself-into-bankruptcy-1123024003.html

Russia’s Secret Weapon: How Burevestnik Missile Could Force NATO to Spend Itself Into Bankruptcy

The nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed missile is likely to keep NATO’s planners up at night thinking of ways to defend against it, but that will be an impossible task unless the alliance is prepared to radically ramp up its already bloated defense spending. Leading international affairs and defense experts weigh in for Sputnik.

During its latest flight test, the Burevestnik “performed vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its ability to evade missile and air defense systems. This is where its main uniqueness lies,” IMEMO fellow and Vatfor Project founder Dmitry Stefanovich told Sputnik.The missile could hypothetically be targeted using air-to-air missiles, but doing so would require costly upgrades to NATO hardware, and may still prove insufficient, due to the Burevestnik’s below-the-radar-horizon flight and small radar cross-section compared to traditional ballistic threats.Military analyst Alexei Leonkov points out that footage of the missile’s testing shows its deployment from transport-launch containers. “In other words, it’s a mobile, ground-based launcher,” Leonkov told Sputnik.“For now, we can only speculate on this topic, but what’s certain is that the launcher will be mobile and agile, choosing its launch site arbitrarily, making it difficult for space-based reconnaissance to preemptively detect. The launch will be sudden, and will follow an unknown trajectory to its target,” Leonkov stressed.Unlimited range further means that it can be launched from any point in Russia, the analyst said, pointing out that the latest launch and flight (14,000 km) was not detected or reported by anyone at NATO.

