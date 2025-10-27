https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russias-secret-weapon-how-burevestnik-missile-could-force-nato-to-spend-itself-into-bankruptcy-1123024003.html
Russia’s Secret Weapon: How Burevestnik Missile Could Force NATO to Spend Itself Into Bankruptcy
Russia’s Secret Weapon: How Burevestnik Missile Could Force NATO to Spend Itself Into Bankruptcy
Sputnik International
The nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed missile is likely to keep NATO’s planners up at night thinking of ways to defend against it, but that will be an impossible task unless the alliance is prepared to radically ramp up its already bloated defense spending. Leading international affairs and defense experts weigh in for Sputnik.
2025-10-27T16:10+0000
2025-10-27T16:10+0000
2025-10-27T16:10+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
alexei leonkov
russia
nato
burevestnik
cruise missile
missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1b/1123023843_0:117:1249:820_1920x0_80_0_0_01c51210d509101c5092c3fe9b75962b.jpg
During its latest flight test, the Burevestnik “performed vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its ability to evade missile and air defense systems. This is where its main uniqueness lies,” IMEMO fellow and Vatfor Project founder Dmitry Stefanovich told Sputnik.The missile could hypothetically be targeted using air-to-air missiles, but doing so would require costly upgrades to NATO hardware, and may still prove insufficient, due to the Burevestnik’s below-the-radar-horizon flight and small radar cross-section compared to traditional ballistic threats.Military analyst Alexei Leonkov points out that footage of the missile’s testing shows its deployment from transport-launch containers. “In other words, it’s a mobile, ground-based launcher,” Leonkov told Sputnik.“For now, we can only speculate on this topic, but what’s certain is that the launcher will be mobile and agile, choosing its launch site arbitrarily, making it difficult for space-based reconnaissance to preemptively detect. The launch will be sudden, and will follow an unknown trajectory to its target,” Leonkov stressed.Unlimited range further means that it can be launched from any point in Russia, the analyst said, pointing out that the latest launch and flight (14,000 km) was not detected or reported by anyone at NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/russias-unique-burevestnik-missile-infographic-1123020329.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/burevestnik-nuclear-cruise-missile-russias-absolute-deterrence-trump-card-1123017534.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1b/1123023843_1:0:1249:936_1920x0_80_0_0_dc91468c719c35b7f5f2826d7aa34f03.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what makes burevestnik missile dangerous, what makes burevestnik missile special, can burevestnik missile be stopped
what makes burevestnik missile dangerous, what makes burevestnik missile special, can burevestnik missile be stopped
Russia’s Secret Weapon: How Burevestnik Missile Could Force NATO to Spend Itself Into Bankruptcy
The nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed missile is likely to keep NATO’s planners up at night thinking of ways to defend against it, but that will be an impossible task unless the alliance is prepared to radically ramp up its already bloated defense spending. Leading international affairs and defense experts weigh in for Sputnik.
During its latest flight test, the Burevestnik “performed vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its ability to evade missile and air defense systems. This is where its main uniqueness lies,” IMEMO fellow and Vatfor Project founder Dmitry Stefanovich told Sputnik.
Since its range is effectively unlimited, “it can avoid entering areas where enemy air defense systems are located” altogether, approaching targets from literally any attack vector. This distinguishes it from other nuclear weapons delivery systems, Stefanovich explained.
The missile could hypothetically be targeted using air-to-air missiles, but doing so would require costly upgrades to NATO hardware, and may still prove insufficient, due to the Burevestnik’s below-the-radar-horizon flight and small radar cross-section compared to traditional ballistic threats.
Military analyst Alexei Leonkov points out that footage of the missile’s testing shows its deployment from transport-launch containers. “In other words, it’s a mobile, ground-based launcher,” Leonkov told Sputnik.
Launching the Burevestnik will require specialized platforms which meet its weight and size requirements,” Leonkov says. These could be met by a modified Iskander transporter-erector-launcher (TEL), with a single launcher carrying two, four or even six missiles. If a heavier platform is used, even more can be fitted.
“For now, we can only speculate on this topic, but what’s certain is that the launcher will be mobile and agile, choosing its launch site arbitrarily, making it difficult for space-based reconnaissance to preemptively detect. The launch will be sudden, and will follow an unknown trajectory to its target,” Leonkov stressed.
Unlimited range further means that it can be launched from any point in Russia, the analyst said, pointing out that the latest launch and flight (14,000 km) was not detected or reported by anyone at NATO.
Leonkov characterizes the Burevestnik as Russia’s response not only to the US’s exit from the ABM Treaty, but its new nuclear doctrine, which talks about a “limited nuclear war.” The Burevestnik thus becomes a kind of “doomsday weapon,” guaranteeing that if surprise aggression is launched against Russia, the enemy won’t live to tell about it.