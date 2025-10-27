https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/two-us-navy-aircraft-crash-in-south-china-sea--us-pacific-fleet-1123019227.html

Two US Navy Aircraft Crash in South China Sea — US Pacific Fleet

Two US Navy Aircraft Crash in South China Sea — US Pacific Fleet

A US Navy Super Hornet fighter jet and a Sea Hawk helicopter crashed in the South China Sea, with all crew members surviving, the US Pacific Fleet said.

"On October 26, 2025 at approximately 2:45 p.m. local time, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members," the fleet said in a statement on X. It said that separately, at 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter assigned to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 "also went down in the waters of the South China Sea" while conducting routine operations from Nimitz. It said the cause of both incidents is currently under investigation.

