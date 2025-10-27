https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/two-us-navy-aircraft-crash-in-south-china-sea--us-pacific-fleet-1123019227.html
Two US Navy Aircraft Crash in South China Sea — US Pacific Fleet
Two US Navy Aircraft Crash in South China Sea — US Pacific Fleet
Sputnik International
A US Navy Super Hornet fighter jet and a Sea Hawk helicopter crashed in the South China Sea, with all crew members surviving, the US Pacific Fleet said.
2025-10-27T04:22+0000
2025-10-27T04:22+0000
2025-10-27T04:22+0000
military
us
military & intelligence
south china sea
us pacific fleet
uss nimitz
boeing f/a-18e/f super hornet
sh-60 sea hawk
helicopter
fighter jet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107982/32/1079823231_0:322:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a40443ddba7e1e32bda774dec4f12e5.jpg
"On October 26, 2025 at approximately 2:45 p.m. local time, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members," the fleet said in a statement on X. It said that separately, at 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter assigned to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 "also went down in the waters of the South China Sea" while conducting routine operations from Nimitz. It said the cause of both incidents is currently under investigation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/osprey-safety-issues-investigated-as-aircraft-claims-lives-of-eight-us-service-members-1115492339.html
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107982/32/1079823231_38:0:2769:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_14633da4d0e6fc365be45da422d044e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sea hawk, f-16, us navy, super hornet, fighter jet, sea hawk, helicopter, crashed, south china sea, us pacific fleet, us army, plane crash, chopper crash, helicopter crash, us army
sea hawk, f-16, us navy, super hornet, fighter jet, sea hawk, helicopter, crashed, south china sea, us pacific fleet, us army, plane crash, chopper crash, helicopter crash, us army
Two US Navy Aircraft Crash in South China Sea — US Pacific Fleet
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Navy Super Hornet fighter jet and a Sea Hawk helicopter crashed in the South China Sea, with all crew members surviving, the US Pacific Fleet said.
"On October 26, 2025 at approximately 2:45 p.m. local time, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members," the fleet said in a statement on X.
It said that separately, at 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter
assigned to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 "also went down in the waters of the South China Sea" while conducting routine operations from Nimitz.
"Both crew members successfully ejected and were also safely recovered by search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11," the statement said.
It said the cause of both incidents is currently under investigation.
9 December 2023, 04:41 GMT