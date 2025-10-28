https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/french-general-staff-preparing-to-deploy-up-to-2000-troops-to-ukraine---russian-foreign-intel-1123026442.html
French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel
French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated.
2025-10-28T08:20+0000
2025-10-28T08:20+0000
2025-10-28T08:26+0000
military
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/06/1121622300_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb967a173473e0537a6fbc8f1a60413.jpg
French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated. France is rapidly creating hundreds of additional hospital beds to accommodate wounded, the agency said, adding that Macron dreams of military intervention in Ukraine, not abandoning hope of being remembered as military leader.If information leaks, France to say it concerns small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian soldiers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/06/1121622300_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee0511fb35799f3fe31a135ccb78509f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
french foreign legion assault troops stationed in poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central ukraine, the russian foreign intelligence service (svr) stated.
french foreign legion assault troops stationed in poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central ukraine, the russian foreign intelligence service (svr) stated.
French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel
08:20 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 28.10.2025)
Being updated
French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated.
French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated.
France is rapidly creating hundreds of additional hospital beds to accommodate wounded, the agency said, adding that Macron dreams of military intervention in Ukraine, not abandoning hope of being remembered as military leader.
If information leaks, France to say it concerns small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian soldiers.