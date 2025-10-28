https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/french-general-staff-preparing-to-deploy-up-to-2000-troops-to-ukraine---russian-foreign-intel-1123026442.html

French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel

French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated.

2025-10-28T08:20+0000

2025-10-28T08:20+0000

2025-10-28T08:26+0000

military

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/06/1121622300_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb967a173473e0537a6fbc8f1a60413.jpg

French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated. France is rapidly creating hundreds of additional hospital beds to accommodate wounded, the agency said, adding that Macron dreams of military intervention in Ukraine, not abandoning hope of being remembered as military leader.If information leaks, France to say it concerns small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian soldiers.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french foreign legion assault troops stationed in poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central ukraine, the russian foreign intelligence service (svr) stated.