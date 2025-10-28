International
French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel
French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated.
French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated. France is rapidly creating hundreds of additional hospital beds to accommodate wounded, the agency said, adding that Macron dreams of military intervention in Ukraine, not abandoning hope of being remembered as military leader.If information leaks, France to say it concerns small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian soldiers.
08:20 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 28.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Stephane MaheFrench President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2025
© AP Photo / Stephane Mahe
French Foreign Legion assault troops stationed in Poland's border regions, planned to be redeployed to central Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) stated.
France is rapidly creating hundreds of additional hospital beds to accommodate wounded, the agency said, adding that Macron dreams of military intervention in Ukraine, not abandoning hope of being remembered as military leader.
If information leaks, France to say it concerns small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian soldiers.
