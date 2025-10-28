https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/hamas-to-delay-transfer-of-hostages-body-amid-ceasefire-violations-by-israel-1123029978.html

Hamas to Delay Transfer of Hostage's Body Amid 'Ceasefire Violations' by Israel

Hamas to Delay Transfer of Hostage's Body Amid 'Ceasefire Violations' by Israel

Sputnik International

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Tuesday that they will postpone the transfer of the hostage's remains to Israel due to violations of the ceasefire by Tel Aviv.

2025-10-28T16:51+0000

2025-10-28T16:51+0000

2025-10-28T16:51+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/13/1122986339_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8991404a9f6abdd0ee20c898cadb6915.jpg

On Monday, the Hamas military wing said that it had found the body of a deceased hostage in one of the tunnels under the Gaza Strip and planned to transfer the body to Israel at 18:00 GMT. "We will postpone the previously scheduled transfer of the hostage's body due to violations by the occupying forces. We emphasize that any escalation by the Zionists will complicate the process of searching and extracting the remains, which in turn will slow down the process of returning the bodies to Israel," the military wing said on its social media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/netanyahu-orders-powerful-strikes-on-gaza-after-consultations-with-military---office-1123029804.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hamas, israel, ceasefire violations