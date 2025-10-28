International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/hamas-to-delay-transfer-of-hostages-body-amid-ceasefire-violations-by-israel-1123029978.html
Hamas to Delay Transfer of Hostage's Body Amid 'Ceasefire Violations' by Israel
Hamas to Delay Transfer of Hostage's Body Amid 'Ceasefire Violations' by Israel
Sputnik International
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Tuesday that they will postpone the transfer of the hostage's remains to Israel due to violations of the ceasefire by Tel Aviv.
2025-10-28T16:51+0000
2025-10-28T16:51+0000
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/13/1122986339_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8991404a9f6abdd0ee20c898cadb6915.jpg
On Monday, the Hamas military wing said that it had found the body of a deceased hostage in one of the tunnels under the Gaza Strip and planned to transfer the body to Israel at 18:00 GMT. "We will postpone the previously scheduled transfer of the hostage's body due to violations by the occupying forces. We emphasize that any escalation by the Zionists will complicate the process of searching and extracting the remains, which in turn will slow down the process of returning the bodies to Israel," the military wing said on its social media.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/netanyahu-orders-powerful-strikes-on-gaza-after-consultations-with-military---office-1123029804.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/13/1122986339_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1900e937847a2b642f1ff55f85acc345.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, israel, ceasefire violations
hamas, israel, ceasefire violations

Hamas to Delay Transfer of Hostage's Body Amid 'Ceasefire Violations' by Israel

16:51 GMT 28.10.2025
© AP Photo / Mohammed HajjarHamas fighters arrive in a pick-up truck to the site of the hand over of hostage Agam Beger to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025
Hamas fighters arrive in a pick-up truck to the site of the hand over of hostage Agam Beger to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2025
© AP Photo / Mohammed Hajjar
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Tuesday that they will postpone the transfer of the hostage's remains to Israel due to violations of the ceasefire by Tel Aviv.
On Monday, the Hamas military wing said that it had found the body of a deceased hostage in one of the tunnels under the Gaza Strip and planned to transfer the body to Israel at 18:00 GMT.
"We will postpone the previously scheduled transfer of the hostage's body due to violations by the occupying forces. We emphasize that any escalation by the Zionists will complicate the process of searching and extracting the remains, which in turn will slow down the process of returning the bodies to Israel," the military wing said on its social media.
This aerial picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2025
World
Netanyahu Orders Powerful Strikes on Gaza After Consultations With Military - Office
16:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала