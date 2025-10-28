https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/hamas-to-delay-transfer-of-hostages-body-amid-ceasefire-violations-by-israel-1123029978.html
Hamas to Delay Transfer of Hostage's Body Amid 'Ceasefire Violations' by Israel
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Tuesday that they will postpone the transfer of the hostage's remains to Israel due to violations of the ceasefire by Tel Aviv.
On Monday, the Hamas military wing said that it had found the body of a deceased hostage in one of the tunnels under the Gaza Strip and planned to transfer the body to Israel at 18:00 GMT.
"We will postpone the previously scheduled transfer of the hostage's body due to violations by the occupying forces. We emphasize that any escalation by the Zionists will complicate the process of searching and extracting the remains, which in turn will slow down the process of returning the bodies to Israel," the military wing said on its social media.