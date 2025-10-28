https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/netanyahu-orders-powerful-strikes-on-gaza-after-consultations-with-military---office-1123029804.html
Netanyahu Orders Powerful Strikes on Gaza After Consultations With Military - Office
Netanyahu Orders Powerful Strikes on Gaza After Consultations With Military - Office
28.10.2025
"Following the conclusion of security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military leadership to immediately launch powerful strikes against the Gaza Strip," the statement said.
Netanyahu Orders Powerful Strikes on Gaza After Consultations With Military - Office
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after consultations with the military, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.
"Following the conclusion of security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military leadership to immediately launch powerful strikes against the Gaza Strip," the statement said.