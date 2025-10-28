International
Kremlin 'Alarmed' at France’s Gamble to Send Troops to Ukraine
Kremlin 'Alarmed' at France’s Gamble to Send Troops to Ukraine
The information by Russian Foreign Intelligence on French soldiers preparing to enter Ukraine is alarming - Russian President spokesperson.
Other statements by Peskov:
10:25 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 28.10.2025)
A recent intelligence report about French troops preparing to enter Ukraine has been described as "alarming" by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Concerning the information from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, it is alarming," Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the agency's recent report that France is gearing up to deploy 2,000 soldiers to Ukraine.

Ukraine has not responded to Russia's proposed draft documents and suggestions for working groups.
The pause in the negotiation process on Ukraine is because of Kiev's reluctance to continue the dialogue.
The overwhelming majority of EU countries are aligned with the militaristic mainstream.
The actions of the EU, including those regarding Russian assets, will have a very negative effect on the European Union's future.
Ukraine will keep begging for more financial handouts, forcing Europe to brace for an ever-increasing fiscal burden.
Russian military personnel on the front lines report regularly hearing foreign language communications over radio channels.
Europeans have taken the Kiev regime under their wing, and now they will have to support it for a long time.
Ukraine is skilled at begging for money on a global scale and spending it in ways that leave no trace.
If Europe continues its current relationship with Ukraine, the bloc's members will be forced to shoulder a heavier burden for a longer time.
