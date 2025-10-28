Russia Awaits Positive US Response to Putin’s New START Proposal - Lavrov
11:22 GMT 28.10.2025 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 28.10.2025)
Russia expects to receive a positive response from the United States to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"I hope we can get a positive response from the United States to the proposal that they too agree to unilaterally comply with the quantitative indicators set out in the New START Treaty. President [of the US Donald] Trump has spoken positively about this initiative by president Putin several times. So, in fact, we expect these positive comments to translate into some kind of official announcement," Lavrov told reporters.
Progress is evident, but a "different atmosphere" in Russia-US relations is needed to advance the treaty, the top Russian diplomat said.
He added that while Moscow is ready for talks, it requires guarantees that a Putin-Trump summit would yield concrete results.
"We also need guarantees that the meeting of the presidents will produce a concrete result. We are ready for this result. Moreover, when Presidents Putin and Trump met in Anchorage in Alaska, we supported the proposals that US Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff brought to Moscow a week earlier," Lavrov said following the high-level plenary session of the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
Moscow is interested in cooperation with the United States in air travel, but it is not currently a priority for Washington, Lavrov also noted.
"We are also interested in cooperation with the United States in the aviation sector. We proposed this long ago, during our initial contacts in January and February of this year, to resume direct air service," Lavrov said during a press conference, adding that "so far, from our conversations with our American colleagues, we sense that this is not their priority."
Moscow hopes President Trump is seeking a sustainable peace in Ukraine, rather than paving the way for arms shipments to Kiev, Russia's diplomacy chief stated.
"We really hope that President Trump wants a truly sustainable peace, and not creating conditions for continued pumping of weapons and money into the Kiev regime, so that it would not abandon its efforts to be a tool of the Europeans in the war against Russia," Lavrov told reporters.
The foreign minister also stated he had received no official response through diplomatic channels regarding the tests of Russia's Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile.
"I have not heard any response [to the tests] through diplomatic channels. Everyone has gone quiet," Lavrov said on the sidelines of the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.