Russia Awaits Positive US Response to Putin’s New START Proposal - Lavrov

Russia expects to receive a positive response from the United States to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2025-10-28T11:22+0000

2025-10-28T11:22+0000

2025-10-28T11:43+0000

sergey lavrov

vladimir putin

donald trump

world

Progress is evident, but a "different atmosphere" in Russia-US relations is needed to advance the treaty, the top Russian diplomat said.He added that while Moscow is ready for talks, it requires guarantees that a Putin-Trump summit would yield concrete results.Moscow is interested in cooperation with the United States in air travel, but it is not currently a priority for Washington, Lavrov also noted.Moscow hopes President Trump is seeking a sustainable peace in Ukraine, rather than paving the way for arms shipments to Kiev, Russia's diplomacy chief stated.The foreign minister also stated he had received no official response through diplomatic channels regarding the tests of Russia's Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile.On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.

russia, us, new start, alaska summit