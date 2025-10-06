https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/russia-welcomes-trumps-statement-regarding-putins-initiative-on-new-start-treaty---kremlin-1122917479.html

Russia Welcomes Trump's Statement Regarding Putin's Initiative on New START Treaty - Kremlin

The Kremlin welcomes US President Donald Trump's statement regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Trump said that Russia's initiative to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START by a year "sounds like a good idea." "We certainly welcome this statement and believe that it already provides grounds for optimism that the United States will support this initiative of President Putin," Peskov told reporters.At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman gave a negative answer when asked whether any signals on the topic of the New START had been received from Washington through diplomatic channels.Earlier, President Putin announced that after February 5, 2026, Russia is ready to continue observing the limitations under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for one more year. He noted that measures to comply with these limits would be meaningful only if the United States responds in kind.No Grounds to Blame Russia for Drone Situation in EuropePeskov said there was no basis to accuse Russia over recent drone incidents in Europe."Again, there is no reason to blame Russia for this. I just read today that a local aviation enthusiast was arrested in a European city while testing a drone. It was an unidentified drone that was spotted, caused a stir, and they arrested some guy, and it turned out he was a local. And the report even said that the guy has no connection to Russia. That is one specific, small, isolated example. But perhaps we need to broaden our horizons," Peskov told reporters.There are many politicians in Europe who are now inclined to blame Russia for everything, and they do so without any basis, the official said."The situation with these drones is, to say the least, strange," Peskov added.Last week, media outlets in several European countries reported the discovery of drones near airports. Such incidents were recorded in Denmark, Norway, and Germany. In some cases, they were followed by claims of Russian involvement, which Moscow denied.

