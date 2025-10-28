https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/us-japan-sign-framework-deal-to-secure-supply-of-critical-minerals-rare-earths-1123025237.html

US, Japan Sign Framework Deal to Secure Supply of Critical Minerals, Rare Earths

US, Japan Sign Framework Deal to Secure Supply of Critical Minerals, Rare Earths

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed on Tuesday a framework agreement aimed at ensuring a stable supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

2025-10-28T04:44+0000

2025-10-28T04:44+0000

2025-10-28T04:44+0000

asia

sanae takaichi

donald trump

us

japan

tokyo

alliance

rare-earth metals

natural resources

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122955493_0:103:3072:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_a54492bee3e673b2ea256c4ab0a5e46d.jpg

"Next document is United States-Japan framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earth through mining and processing," a presenter said during the signing ceremony in Tokyo. Trump and Takaichi also signed an agreement to implement a "new golden age" of the Japan-US alliance. At the same time, the White House published the agreement on critical minerals and rare earths, under which the United States and Japan will step up efforts to secure critical minerals and rare earths for key industries, leveraging financial support, trade measures, and stockpiling, while encouraging dialogue to diversify supply chains. The agreement also outlines plans to increase investment in mining and processing with support from both government and private sectors, including grants, loans, and guarantees. The two countries will jointly select priority projects, provide financing within six months, and create new mechanisms to attract private investment, the agreement read. A bilateral ministerial meeting is scheduled within 180 days to set investment priorities, while both nations aim to simplify and speed up the permitting process for mining and processing. The deal further emphasizes strengthening supply chains through fair competition, transparent markets, and measures against unfair trade practices. Cooperation will also cover joint geological mapping, establishing a Rapid Response Group to address supply vulnerabilities, and exploring complementary stockpiling strategies, the agreement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/trumps-asia-tour-the-stakes-the-stops-the-sticking-points-1123013694.html

japan

tokyo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rare earths, critical minerals, japanese prime minister, sanae takaichi, us-japan relations, us-japan, framework agreement, us-japan alliance