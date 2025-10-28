International
French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel
US, Japan Sign Framework Deal to Secure Supply of Critical Minerals, Rare Earths
US, Japan Sign Framework Deal to Secure Supply of Critical Minerals, Rare Earths
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed on Tuesday a framework agreement aimed at ensuring a stable supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements.
"Next document is United States-Japan framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earth through mining and processing," a presenter said during the signing ceremony in Tokyo. Trump and Takaichi also signed an agreement to implement a "new golden age" of the Japan-US alliance. At the same time, the White House published the agreement on critical minerals and rare earths, under which the United States and Japan will step up efforts to secure critical minerals and rare earths for key industries, leveraging financial support, trade measures, and stockpiling, while encouraging dialogue to diversify supply chains. The agreement also outlines plans to increase investment in mining and processing with support from both government and private sectors, including grants, loans, and guarantees. The two countries will jointly select priority projects, provide financing within six months, and create new mechanisms to attract private investment, the agreement read. A bilateral ministerial meeting is scheduled within 180 days to set investment priorities, while both nations aim to simplify and speed up the permitting process for mining and processing. The deal further emphasizes strengthening supply chains through fair competition, transparent markets, and measures against unfair trade practices. Cooperation will also cover joint geological mapping, establishing a Rapid Response Group to address supply vulnerabilities, and exploring complementary stockpiling strategies, the agreement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed on Tuesday a framework agreement aimed at ensuring a stable supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements.
"Next document is United States-Japan framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earth through mining and processing," a presenter said during the signing ceremony in Tokyo.
Trump and Takaichi also signed an agreement to implement a "new golden age" of the Japan-US alliance.
At the same time, the White House published the agreement on critical minerals and rare earths, under which the United States and Japan will step up efforts to secure critical minerals and rare earths for key industries, leveraging financial support, trade measures, and stockpiling, while encouraging dialogue to diversify supply chains.
The agreement also outlines plans to increase investment in mining and processing with support from both government and private sectors, including grants, loans, and guarantees. The two countries will jointly select priority projects, provide financing within six months, and create new mechanisms to attract private investment, the agreement read.
A bilateral ministerial meeting is scheduled within 180 days to set investment priorities, while both nations aim to simplify and speed up the permitting process for mining and processing.
The deal further emphasizes strengthening supply chains through fair competition, transparent markets, and measures against unfair trade practices. Cooperation will also cover joint geological mapping, establishing a Rapid Response Group to address supply vulnerabilities, and exploring complementary stockpiling strategies, the agreement said.
