https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/trumps-asia-tour-the-stakes-the-stops-the-sticking-points-1123013694.html

Trump’s Asia Tour: The Stakes, The Stops, The Sticking Points

Trump’s Asia Tour: The Stakes, The Stops, The Sticking Points

Sputnik International

President Trump left Washington on Friday for a major tour of Asia. Here's a breakdown of the places he's expected to visit, the leaders he'll meet with and the challenges he may face.

2025-10-25T11:41+0000

2025-10-25T11:41+0000

2025-10-25T11:41+0000

world

donald trump

south korea

china

asean

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013350_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd48cdccf09c0d669a5d35a1da41285.jpg

In the coming week, Trump will:Crucial Trip, Critical JunctureIn Japan and South Korea, too, a lot is riding on the countries’ readiness to commit to hefty $550B and $350B pledges to invest in the US in return for tariff relief.As for North Korea, a meeting with Kim – which would be the first of its kind since 2019, ratcheting down tensions on the Korean Peninsula would depend on US willingness to accept the DPRK’s nuclear status.Trump was also expected to meet Minister Narendra Modi at ASEAN, but the Indian PM opted to appear virtually, skipping plans to attend in person amid a row with the US over sanctions and restrictions on Russian oil purchases.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/trump-open-to-talks-with-kim-jong-un-amid-regional-trip-1123012603.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/new-oil-sanctions-on-russia-us-still-thinks-its-in-its-90s-era-unipolar-moment---its-not-1123009971.html

south korea

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

where is trump going to for his asia trip, which countries will trump visit in asia and why