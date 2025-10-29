https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/developing-domestic-defense-industry-main-thing-for-russia---kremlin--1123031917.html

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the main thing for Moscow is the development of the domestic defense industry, not the statements of US President Donald Trump about the United States' military power.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said that the US is significantly ahead of other countries in military technology, especially in the development of nuclear submarines. Everything must proceed in accordance with international law, the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the growing US military presence near Venezuela.Additionally, the official said that the situation around Venezuela was not on the agenda of Russia's contacts with the United States.Moscow is prepared to welcome any steps toward resolving the conflict between North Korea and South Korea, Dmitry Peskov said.During talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Gyeongju earlier in the day, Trump stated that he would work with North Korea to resolve the issue on the Korean Peninsula.

