Developing Domestic Defense Industry Main Thing for Russia - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the main thing for Moscow is the development of the domestic defense industry, not the statements of US President Donald Trump about the United States' military power.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120007452_0:33:3337:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_6836f86c0d0a1b48728deb34448d30c7.jpg
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said that the US is significantly ahead of other countries in military technology, especially in the development of nuclear submarines. Everything must proceed in accordance with international law, the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the growing US military presence near Venezuela.Additionally, the official said that the situation around Venezuela was not on the agenda of Russia's contacts with the United States.Moscow is prepared to welcome any steps toward resolving the conflict between North Korea and South Korea, Dmitry Peskov said.During talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Gyeongju earlier in the day, Trump stated that he would work with North Korea to resolve the issue on the Korean Peninsula.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the main thing for Moscow is the development of the domestic defense industry, not the statements of US President Donald Trump about the United States' military power.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said that the US is significantly ahead of other countries in military technology, especially in the development of nuclear submarines.
"This is the head of state, the head of the United States of America. In this regard, we have our president. We pay first and foremost attention to our president's statements. We are focused on our military development and the development of our military-industrial complex. This is the most important thing for us," Peskov told reporters.
Everything must proceed in accordance with international law, the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the growing US military presence near Venezuela.
"In any case, we proceed from the fact that everything that happens around Venezuela must proceed in accordance with the spirit and letter of international law," Peskov told reporters when asked what Moscow would do if the US began a military operation in Venezuela, adding that "Venezuela is a sovereign state."
Additionally, the official said that the situation around Venezuela was not on the agenda of Russia's contacts with the United States.
Moscow is prepared to welcome any steps toward resolving the conflict between North Korea and South Korea, Dmitry Peskov said.
During talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Gyeongju earlier in the day, Trump stated that he would work with North Korea to resolve the issue on the Korean Peninsula.
"We are prepared to welcome any steps in this direction," Peskov told reporters.